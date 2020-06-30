NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pitcher Partners promotes six
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 30 JUN 2020   12:17PM

Pitcher Partners has announced six new partners in its 2020 intake, across investment advisory, private business and family advisory, corporate finance and audit and assurance.

David Bedford will now be a partner in investment advisory based in Melbourne. He joined Pitcher Partners in 2018 from JBWere, where he was a director and senior wealth adviser.

Half of the newly-appointed partners  work in private business and family advisory; Jake Berger will be based in Sydney, Chris Hanna in Adelaide and Peter Lawrence in Newcastle.

Cheryl Mason has been announced as a partner, audit and assurance in Brisbane while Keiran Wallis is a partner in corporate finance, also in Brisbane.

"Today's news does not come as an overnight decision. It has been years in the making for our colleagues, whom have demonstrated consistent care and commitment to our clients, particularly in times of need like the world we find ourselves in today," Pitcher Partners National Association chair John Brazzale said.

"Career growth must continue, even during trying times, to sure up the future of the next generation of trusted advisors. The journey to partner is a humbling one, characterised by drive and commitment to making business personal for the many business owners and leaders leading the middle-market - the engine room of Australia's economy."

Separately, the Barron's list announced last week featured five financial advisers from the firm: Charlie Viola from Pitcher Partners Sydney (ranked 15), Adam Stanley, Sue Dahn and Kellie Davidson from Pitcher Partners Melbourne (ranked 18, 29 and 35, respectively) and David Lane from Pitcher Partners Brisbane (ranked 75).

Read more: Pitcher Partners
