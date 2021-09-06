Pinnacle to increase stake in Coolabah

The Sydney multi-boutique is looking to add to its stake in Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital Investments as the latter grows its FUM by 172% in less than two years.

Pinnacle Investment Management acquired a 25% stake in Coolabah in December 2019, paying $29.1 million which valued Coolabah at $116 million.

PNI today said it will increase its stake in Coolabah to 35%.

"Since PNI entered discussions with CCI in November 2019, CCI's funds under management has grown from $2.9 billion to $7.9 billion today, powered by outstanding CCI performance during CY2020 AND FY2021," Pinnacle said in company filings.

"This transaction is partly motivated to help facilitate ongoing intergenerational recycling of equity to the next cohort of CCI's leaders."

Pinnacle plans to use proceeds from its FY21 dividend reinvestment plan to buy the additional Coolabah stake. It expects to raise $32 million from the DRP which it says will be "primarily" used for the Coolabah stake.

PNI has appointed Wilsons Corporate Finance will underwrite the DRP shortfall.

Coolabah's initial sale of 25% to Pinnacle came as the Bennett family's private investment business AMB Capital Partners exited its stake in CCI. The transaction left 75% of the equity with CCI's investment team.

Since joining Pinnacle, Coolabah has taken over the management of a Contango fund and listed an active ETF on the Chi-X.