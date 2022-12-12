Pinnacle's performance fee revenue could plummet

Pinnacle Investment Management Group (Pinnacle) expects its net share of performance fees to be potentially less than $1 million, down from $6.4 million in the corresponding period ending 31 December 2021.

In an ASX announcement, Pinnacle said several strategies which had the potential to produce performance fees during the six-month period outperformed their benchmarks but earned nil or lower performance fees as they entered the period behind the relevant high-water marks.

In other cases, style-related performance below benchmark resulted in performance fees not being earned.

However, Pinnacle said that shareholders should note that performance can vary significantly over short periods of time.

"From a longer-term perspective, over the five years to 31 October 2022, 85% of Pinnacle Affiliate strategies which have a track record exceeding five years have outperformed their benchmarks," the investment manager said.

Pinnacle forecasts performance fees to be higher in the second half as additional strategies could deliver performance fees over the full 12-month period.

The company will provide more specific estimates of performance fees for the six-month period ending 31 December 2022 by 9 January 2023.