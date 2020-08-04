Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits

Pinnacle Investment Management's 16 affiliates tallied up only $3 billion in net inflows in FY20 as institutional allocators deferred mandate decisions in COVID-19 but the firm managed to grow NPAT by 5.6% to $32.2 million.

PNI this morning reported $58.7 billion in total funds under management at June 30, up 8% over June, 2019.

However, total assets went backwards after December (when they stood at $61.6 billion) as net inflows slowed in both retail and institutional markets and COVID-19 volatility affected performance.

Of the total $3 billion in net inflows for the 12 months, $2.1 billion was in the institutional market and $0.9 million in the retail market.

"Institutional net inflows of $2.1 billion ($0.9 during 2H2020) [were] lower than expected, as a number of institutional allocators 'deferred decision-making, however, the institutional prospects remain strong...recognising that institutional flows are 'lumpy', it is nevertheless pleasing that institutional net inflows have been stronger again in May and June," PNI said in ASX filings.

During the 12 months, Pinnacle added three managers (Aikya, Coolabah and Reminiscent) and built its overseas distribution, for the first time putting people on ground outside of Australia, as first reported by Financial Standard.

Five affiliated earned performance fees during the period, contributing $6.6 million to Pinnacle's revenue. Almost all of it was in the second half.

Pinnacle said star-performer for the period Hyperion, attracted $22 million a month in retail FUM in their global equity strategy, of the $55 million monthly retail total for the boutique in the June quarter. Coolabah, which joined Pinnacle in mid-December, added $600 million in the second half.

Two Trees' FUM fell significantly from $323 million at December end to $91 million at June end, which the firm attributed to significant redemptions from superannuation funds during COVID-19.

Firetrail and Antipodes fell under their high watermark for the 12 months, despite good COVID performance.

Overseas, the company raising from clients in 15 countries across EMEA, Americas, APAC and most recently, UK. It is seeing the most demand for Resolution Capital, and the likes of Antipodes (long only strategy), private capital managers and hedge funds.