Pinnacle reports bumper first half

Pinnacle Investment Management has reported strong first-half year results thanks to its strategy that has withstood the disruption of COVID-19.

Funds under management for the ASX-listed firm grew to $70.5 billion at the end of December 2020 or 14% year on year.

The majority of its FUM comprises the institutional business, which reached $53.8 billion at the end of the period. Retail FUM of $16.7 billion grew 17% year on year.

Four of its 16 affiliates earned performance fees totaling $45.2 million (Pinnacle receives a cut of $11 million after tax).

"The diversity of strategies with performance fee potential is now large (and growing), and performance fees of virtually every strategy are distinct from each other. Base management fee revenues in the Affiliates, at 100%, were also up 18% compared with the PCP," Pinnacle told shareholders.

The group's net profit after tax jumped 120% to $30.3 million.

Pinnacle said that the strategy it has implemented for several years is working.

The firm flagged it will continue to support the growth of its current affiliates with increased investment in distribution channels in international and listed markets.

It will also diversify into asset classes with substantial growth potential such as private capital, absolute return strategies, and global equities within developed and emerging markets.

Shareholders will receive a fully franked interim dividend of 11.7 cents per share on March 19, which is 70% more than it paid a year ago.