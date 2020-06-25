Pinnacle hires Japan sales exec

ASX-listed multi-boutique house Pinnacle Investment Management has hired Colonial First State Global Asset Management's former Japanese sales lead, as it looks to build its presence in the region.

Hajime Kobayashi joined Pinnacle last month, as the managing director for Japan, based in Sydney.

In his most recent role, he was responsible for distribution of Colonial First State Global Asset Management's institutional distribution to Japanese investors.

Prior to this, he worked with CBA and CFS's Japanese business development.

The hire comes as Pinnacle builds its overseas distribution. Its distribution team of nine people reports to Andrew Chambers.

"He is a person who really understands the networks very well in Japan. The Japanese market has a lot of cultural nuances and having someone who understands those nuances is really important for us," Chambers said.

Earlier in the year, Pinnacle appointed Alison Maschmeyer to look after distribution in the Americas in a New York based role.