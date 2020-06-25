NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Pinnacle hires Japan sales exec
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 25 JUN 2020   12:44PM

ASX-listed multi-boutique house Pinnacle Investment Management has hired Colonial First State Global Asset Management's former Japanese sales lead, as it looks to build its presence in the region.

Hajime Kobayashi joined Pinnacle last month, as the managing director for Japan, based in Sydney.

In his most recent role, he was responsible for distribution of Colonial First State Global Asset Management's institutional distribution to Japanese investors.

Prior to this, he worked with CBA and CFS's Japanese business development.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

The hire comes as Pinnacle builds its overseas distribution. Its distribution team of nine people reports to Andrew Chambers.

"He is a person who really understands the networks very well in Japan. The Japanese market has a lot of cultural nuances and having someone who understands those nuances is really important for us," Chambers said.

Earlier in the year, Pinnacle appointed Alison Maschmeyer to look after distribution in the Americas in a New York based role.

Read more: Colonial First State Global Asset ManagementPinnacle Investment ManagementAlison MaschmeyerAndrew ChambersHajime Kobayashi
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Mercy Super adds to board
Pinnacle boutique launches Cayman fund
Former CFSGAM executive joins industry fund
CBA appoints chief economist
Pinnacle distribution director takes new role
New boutique at Pinnacle
Former CFS GAM head in new venture
Pinnacle buys stake in Coolabah
MLC Wealth finalises leadership, rebrands NAB Asset Management
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something VtMKB7FI