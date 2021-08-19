NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Pinnacle hires from Schroders

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 19 AUG 2021   12:28PM

Pinnacle Investment Management has appointed an associate director in its EMEA sales team, hiring from Schroders.

James Longman will cover Pinnacle's institutional and wholesale investors across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Longman joins the firm after six years at Schroders, where his last role was on the UK intermediary team specialising in international private banks, family offices and wealth managers.

He will be based in London, and report to Pinnacle's managing director of EMEA distribution Ben Cossey.

"James was the standout candidate during the recruitment process and I'm looking forward to working with him. James is the fourth new hire we've made in the London office this year; testament to the growing interest in our boutique investment affiliates from EMEA investors," Cossey said of the appointment.

The Sydney multi-boutique has pushed into overseas markets in recent years, in capital raising as well as boutique partners.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

In 2020, it took a stake in UK-based emerging markets manager founded by former Stewart Investors team, Aikya Investment Management. Its global equities boutique partner Antipodes had investment staff in London.

PNI reported a 108% increase in net profit after tax to $67 million in FY21, after strong inflows and good performance.

Its boutique partners' total FUM at June end was $89.4 billion, up 52% from FY20. The FUM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 24.1% over the last five years, the firm said.

Net inflows for the period were $16.7 billion, including $4.5 billion from retail investors and $12.2 billion from institutional investors. This includes a $3.9 billion low-fee mandate won by Plato in April.

Read more: Pinnacle Investment ManagementBen Cossey
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adrian Whittingham back full-time at Pinnacle
Pinnacle NPAT doubles in FY21
Super leaders recognised
Pinnacle affiliates reach $85bn AUM
State Street the largest institutional manager
Pinnacle reports bumper first half
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
Pinnacle executive director steps back
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
Institutional mandates spring back to life

Editor's Choice

BlackRock adds to APAC leadership

ANNABELLE DICKSON
BlackRock has named the head of iShares and index investments for Asia Pacific, promoting from within.

360 Capital winds up listed equities business

KANIKA SOOD
ASX-listed 360 Capital has wound up its Active Value Fund and sold Ralton Asset Management, as it exits listed equities.

World Pension Alliance condemns COVID early release

KANIKA SOOD
The international pension body is warning of the dangers in governments allowing unrestricted pension withdrawals as a pandemic response.

Iress steady amid OneVue integration

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress' half year results were solid with profit up 9% and earnings per share up 6%, as it finalises the integration of OneVue's business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.