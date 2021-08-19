Pinnacle hires from Schroders

Pinnacle Investment Management has appointed an associate director in its EMEA sales team, hiring from Schroders.

James Longman will cover Pinnacle's institutional and wholesale investors across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Longman joins the firm after six years at Schroders, where his last role was on the UK intermediary team specialising in international private banks, family offices and wealth managers.

He will be based in London, and report to Pinnacle's managing director of EMEA distribution Ben Cossey.

"James was the standout candidate during the recruitment process and I'm looking forward to working with him. James is the fourth new hire we've made in the London office this year; testament to the growing interest in our boutique investment affiliates from EMEA investors," Cossey said of the appointment.

The Sydney multi-boutique has pushed into overseas markets in recent years, in capital raising as well as boutique partners.

In 2020, it took a stake in UK-based emerging markets manager founded by former Stewart Investors team, Aikya Investment Management. Its global equities boutique partner Antipodes had investment staff in London.

PNI reported a 108% increase in net profit after tax to $67 million in FY21, after strong inflows and good performance.

Its boutique partners' total FUM at June end was $89.4 billion, up 52% from FY20. The FUM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 24.1% over the last five years, the firm said.

Net inflows for the period were $16.7 billion, including $4.5 billion from retail investors and $12.2 billion from institutional investors. This includes a $3.9 billion low-fee mandate won by Plato in April.