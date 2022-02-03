NEWS
Investment

Pinnacle folds boutique

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:37PM

Pinnacle Investment Management shuttered one of its affiliates just two years after it acquired a stake.

Reminiscent Capital, a discretionary Asian macro strategy, folded in November 2021, resulting in a $1.8 million write off.

Pinnacle hoped that Reminiscent would provide a diversification strategy in liquid alternatives by investing in fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities.

Reminiscent launched the Asia Macros Master strategy in May 2020 as an Australian unit trust; it was also accessible as a Cayman Islands fund.

Pinnacle said closing the affiliate was a "joint decision" and the loss ultimately lowered net profit after tax to $40.1 million in the half-year to December 2021.

Total NPAT for the period jumped 32% year on year; some $6.4 million came from performance fees.

Pinnacle now has 16 affiliates with a combined funds under management of $93.6 billion, growing 33% year on year. Its share of affiliate profits comes to $39.2 million, up 23% on the prior corresponding period.

Last August saw an outflow of $3.9 billion from an Omega Global Investors passive mandate.

"Whilst we experienced institutional net outflows, we believe these reflect short-term factors including rebalancing, with the rate of gross inflows broadly consistent with the prior comparative half year - the institutional sales pipeline remains robust," Pinnacle said.

Pinnacle also completed its acquisition of a 25% equity interest in private equity firm Five V Capital and gained another 10% stake in Coolabah Capital Investments, taking its ownership to 35%.

At the height of the pandemic, Pinnacle received $1.2 million in JobKeeper payments over the course of two financial years, all which Pinnacle did not pay back but donated to its own foundation.

Shareholders will receive a fully franked interim dividend of 17.5 cents, up 50% from 1H21.

Read more: Pinnacle Investment ManagementReminiscent CapitalCoolabah Capital InvestmentsJobKeeperOmega Global Investors
