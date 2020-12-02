NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pinnacle executive director steps back
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 DEC 2020   12:41PM

Pinnacle Investment Management's Adrian Whittingham is transitioning to a part-time role, with the view of becoming a non-executive director late next year.

He requested the change to part-time, the firm said in ASX filings.

He will continue to be a director of PNI, its two wholly-owned subsidiaries and the partnered boutique's boards on which he currently sits.

In the transition, he will no longer be eligible for incentive plans, and will take home a fixed remuneration of $195,000 per year. He will also repay by 2020 the PNI-extended loans to participate in long-term incentive scheme, which Future Fund has previously voted against.

"It is anticipated that Adrian is likely to transition to a non-executive director role following the 2021 annual general meeting of the company," Pinnacle said in a statement.

Whittingam previously worked at Schroders and joined Pinnacle as an equity partner in its early days.

In March last year, Whittingham handed the head of retail role to Ramsin Jajoo, who joined the firm from Morningstar.

At the time Pinnacle said, Whittingham would focus on corporate strategy, distribution and global expansion of Pinnacle and its affiliates' capabilities.

This morning PNI chair Alan Watson said: "The board of Pinnacle is delighted that through these new arrangements, shareholders will continue to have access to and benefit from, Adrian's talent and experience as he transitions to the next phase of his career."

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said: "...This will be a new phase but not by any means the end of the wonderful partnership journey between Adrian and Pinnacle."

