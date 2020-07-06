Pinnacle appoints chief financial officer

Pinnacle Investment Management has appointed a chief financial officer to support its ongoing growth.

Dan Longan has nabbed the role, following about five years at the company. During this time, Logan was extensively involved in managing the finance and technology functions of the business, and for several years has been leading Pinnacle's finance and IT functions.

Until now, Alex Ihlenfeldt served as Pinnacle's chief operating officer and chief financial officer; however, the firm noted it was now appropriate to separate the two roles thanks to the multi-boutique manager's "ongoing growth".

Ihlenfeldt will now focus solely on the chief operating officer role, while Logan will take over the reins as chief financial officer.

"Pinnacle is a rapidly growing and hugely diverse organisation and I look forward to assisting in the continued growth of the business, and in particular, our growing family of boutique investment managers, here in Australia and abroad," Logan said.

Longan has held the role before, serving as Pinnacle's chief financial officer for two years to January 2013.

Following this period, Longan served as a director at competitor Channel Capital, where he worked for over two and half years.

He has also previously worked with Wyndham Vacation Resorts Asia Pacific as a senior financial accountant and with Price Bailey as a manager, Credit Suisse as head of client accounting for its fund administration business and Ernst & Young as an executive.

Pinnacle's investment boutiques collectively manage $57 billion across a range of asset classes. It provides distribution and support services to its fifteen investment affiliates.