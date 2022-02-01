NEWS
Executive Appointments

Pinnacle adds to US leadership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 FEB 2022   12:36PM

Pinnacle is strengthening its overseas operations, adding another managing director to its Americas business.

Some of Pinnacle's strongest inflows have been coming from US institutional investors, the group said, giving rise to the appointment of Jack Kirkpatrick as co-managing director, Americas.

He was most recently at abrdn and brings more than 20 years' experience in financial services to the role. He will be based in Pennsylvania and reports directly to executive director and head of institutional and international distribution Andrew Chambers.

Working alongside co-managing director Alison Maschmeyer, Kirkpatrick is responsible for public pension plans, private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, family offices and private wealth.

The US is now Pinnacle's largest market by funds under management outside of Australia. Its most popular affiliates within the market are Aikya Investment Management, Antipodes, Hyperion Asset Management and Resolution Capital.

Commenting on the new hire, Chambers said: "We're delighted to have someone of Jack's calibre and proven track record joining our fast-growing Americas business."

"Jack's industrious nature and strong professional reputation amongst asset owners and industry peers alike across the United States will ensure that our affiliates and clients receive the best possible experience."

Pinnacle's collective funds under management currently sits at more than $90 billion.

Read more: PinnacleJack KirkpatrickAndrew ChambersAikya Investment ManagementAlison MaschmeyerAntipodesHyperion Asset ManagementResolution Capital
