Investment

Pinnacle acquires third-party distributor

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 9 SEP 2021   12:39PM

Pinnacle Investment Management Group is acquiring 100% of a third-party distributor working with boutique fund managers.

Winston Capital Partners gives Pinnacle on-the-ground representation for the first time in Western Australia, the firm said.

Upon completion, four Winston sales staff will join Pinnacle's retail distribution team which is headed by Ramsin Jajoo who joined a few years ago from Morningstar.

"This is an important investment in the continued expansion of Pinnacle's retail distribution capabilities that will deliver our multi-affiliate network additional resourcing across Australia and help in bolstering our entire group's ability to scale and grow," Jajoo said.

"...Adding highly credentialed executives such as Winston's founding partners Stephen Robertson and Andrew Fairweather, along with the broader team, further enhances our presence and strong market relationships."

Winston's business includes raising early-stage seed capital for new boutiques, supporting retail distribution for open-ended funds, and raising for closed-ended funds.

Winston Capital Partners founding partner Andrew Fairweather said: "We thank our valued partners who we've worked with during almost a decade of success in third-party retail distribution."

"We are now thrilled to join another success story in the Australian asset management industry and work with an incredibly high-performing family of investment boutiques."

Fairweather was the chief executive of Select Asset Management before he co-founded Winston.

Winston's manager partners include PrimeWest, Corval, Epsilon Direct Lending, Realside, Monash Investor's and Coolabah's Smarter Money Investments. In the past it has worked with French quant manager CFM.

The Winston acquisition follows Pinnacle's decision to spend roughly $32 million on increasing its stake in Coolabah Capital Investments from 25% to 35%.

"Winston was a distribution partner of CCI, and the existing distribution rights will be transferred to Pinnacle as part of the transaction. Following a brief transition period, Winston's executives will end all existing distribution partnerships with non-Pinnacle affiliated investment managers," Pinnacle said.

Pinnacle declined to disclose the purchase price for Winston.

