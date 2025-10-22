Pinnacle acquires stake in Advantage Partners

Pinnacle Investment Management will acquire a stake in Advantage Partners, a private equity investor from Japan, for $92 million.

Pinnacle will own up to 13% of Advantage Partners over a three-year period. The first stage will acquire a 5% stake for $92 million and an option for another 8% thereafter. The deal will include Pinnacle distributing Advantage Partners' products.

Advantage Partners has about US$3 billion in funds under management (FUM). It operates four units in Japanese buyouts, private solutions, Asia buyouts, and renewables and sustainability investing.

Pinnacle expects Advantage Partners' organic growth potential, primarily driven by larger fund raises within Japanese buyouts and private solutions, will take FUM to US$6.5 billion over the next 12 months.

The multi-boutique will sit alongside existing shareholder Tokyo Century, as well as managing partners and staff retaining a majority stake.

Tokyo Century recently acquired an additional stake in Advantage Partners, which will increase to 33.3% by the end of October.

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said: "We have made great progress in exporting our unique multi-affiliate model globally. This transaction underscores our ability to partner with world-class teams with unique platforms in highly attractive asset classes and geographies."

The transaction is expected to close by January 2026.

Taisuke Sasanuma and Richard L. Folsom, the co-founders of Advantage Partners, said: "Through our interaction with Pinnacle and affiliates, we have been impressed by how they have supported their partners in responsibly scaling their strategies while maintaining strong alignment with investors. This partnership represents another step in the continued institutionalisation of our firm and supports our goal of building a sustainable platform that can serve our stakeholders for decades to come."

Pinnacle currently has about $179.4 billion in FUM across 18 affiliates.