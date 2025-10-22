Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pinnacle acquires stake in Advantage Partners

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 OCT 2025   12:22PM

Pinnacle Investment Management will acquire a stake in Advantage Partners, a private equity investor from Japan, for $92 million.

Pinnacle will own up to 13% of Advantage Partners over a three-year period. The first stage will acquire a 5% stake for $92 million and an option for another 8% thereafter. The deal will include Pinnacle distributing Advantage Partners' products.

Advantage Partners has about US$3 billion in funds under management (FUM). It operates four units in Japanese buyouts, private solutions, Asia buyouts, and renewables and sustainability investing.

Pinnacle expects Advantage Partners' organic growth potential, primarily driven by larger fund raises within Japanese buyouts and private solutions, will take FUM to US$6.5 billion over the next 12 months.

The multi-boutique will sit alongside existing shareholder Tokyo Century, as well as managing partners and staff retaining a majority stake.

Tokyo Century recently acquired an additional stake in Advantage Partners, which will increase to 33.3% by the end of October.

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said: "We have made great progress in exporting our unique multi-affiliate model globally. This transaction underscores our ability to partner with world-class teams with unique platforms in highly attractive asset classes and geographies."

The transaction is expected to close by January 2026.

Taisuke Sasanuma and Richard L. Folsom, the co-founders of Advantage Partners, said: "Through our interaction with Pinnacle and affiliates, we have been impressed by how they have supported their partners in responsibly scaling their strategies while maintaining strong alignment with investors. This partnership represents another step in the continued institutionalisation of our firm and supports our goal of building a sustainable platform that can serve our stakeholders for decades to come."

Pinnacle currently has about $179.4 billion in FUM across 18 affiliates.

Read more: Advantage PartnersPinnacle Investment ManagementTokyo CenturyIan MacounRichard L. FolsomTaisuke Sasanuma
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Listed asset managers trail ASX 200 in 2025: Morningstar
Alternative Investment Awards winners announced
Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named
Pinnacle FUM soars, highlights 'tumultuous' year
Pinnacle backs private markets managed accounts
Brighter Super awards $75m mandate
Pinnacle continues North America expansion with new recruit
Pinnacle founder Ian Macoun unloads $77m of shares
Pinnacle affiliate launches offshore version of smaller companies fund
Korean pension fund takes $50m stake in Metrics

Editor's Choice

Allianz Retire+ rejigs executive team, product and marketing chief exits

KARREN VERGARA
Allianz Retire+ has unveiled a new executive lineup that will move on without a chief product and marketing officer, and operations lead.

Listed asset managers trail ASX 200 in 2025: Morningstar

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Morningstar's research found most ASX-listed asset managers have underperformed the ASX 200 Total Return Index since the start of 2025.

WAM takes over PIA board, vows to lift underperformance

KARREN VERGARA
Wilson Asset Management (WAM) has successfully taken over the board of the Pengana International Equities (PIA) LIC in the hope of overhauling its investment strategy amid continued underperformance.

ASIC slaps MWL adviser with ban over Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC has banned Wade Spooner of Melbourne for eight years for advising his clients to invest their superannuation into the Shield Master Fund while he was an authorised representative of MWL Financial Services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media