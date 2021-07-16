PineBridge launches Asia small caps fund

The $172 billion fund manager has launched its third Australian-domiciled fund.

The PineBridge Asia ex Japan Small Cap Genesis Fund is an Australia-domiciled fund that feeds into the strategy's UCITS fund.

The underlying strategy is benchmark unaware and invests in smaller to medium-sized companies in the Asia ex Japan region, with its total universe including 13,000 listed companies.

It has been managed by Pinebridge Investments head of Asia ex-Japan equities Elizabeth Soon since 2008, who leads the firm's Asia ex Japan equity team of 24 portfolio managers and analysts.

"Smaller companies are generally in the fastest-growing stage of their life cycle and offer compelling growth potential. With disciplined selectivity, this is a fertile hunting ground to capture forward-looking and innovative companies that could potentially be the Asian blue chips of tomorrow," Soon said.

Soon was recently included in UK publication Citywire's list of the top 30 female fund managers in the world.

In USD terms, the underlying fund returned 14.61% p.a. since October 2008 to May end, compared to MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Net Return's 9.46% p.a. over the period.

It is ranked #1 of 15 peers by Morningstar, as at May 31.

PineBridge is launching it in Australia after strong asset growth in the underlying strategy. Between 2020 and May 2021, its assets doubled to US $2.5 billion, the firm said.

PineBridge's first Australian fund was the Global Dynamic Asset Allocation fund, which it launched in a locally domiciled version in 2014. It now has US $1.1 billion in assets (as at March end) and has won mandates from Prime Super and MTAA Super.

This was followed by PineBridge Senior Floating Rate Income Fund in 2017, which now had US $1.8 billion at March end.

In 2019, Pinebridge signed a dynamic asset allocation partnership with Sunsuper.