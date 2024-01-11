Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PineBridge Investments names distribution head for APAC, EMEA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 11 JAN 2024   12:43PM

PineBridge Investments appointed a new head of intermediary distribution for APAC and EMEA, effective January 1.

Based in Singapore, Nicolas Kopitsis was appointed to oversee the asset manager's APAC and EMEA intermediary business strategy, distributing its investment products to private banks, family offices, retail banks, insurers, and distribution platforms, with a particular emphasis on the UK, Switzerland, and Asian markets.

PineBridge indicated that the appointment will help to consolidate its sales and marketing strategies, and client services across its private banking networks.

Kopitsis has spent over 20 years in intermediary roles across Europe and Asia; he's been with PineBridge since 2021, where he initially served as the head of wealth management for Asia.

Prior to joining PineBridge, Kopitsis was head of intermediary distribution, Asia ex-Japan, for BNY Mellon in Singapore, he was responsible for managing operations as well as the development and delivery of differentiated sales and product strategies for clients in the region.

"I am confident that, under Nicholas' leadership, we will further extend the reach of our high-quality solutions and provide exceptional value to both new and existing clients in this crucial segment across both the APAC and EMEA regions," said PineBridge chief revenue officer and head of global client group Sergio Ramirez.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Ramirez also noted that PineBridge, which has experienced a 50% increase in assets under management over the past five years to over US$150 billion, is focused on its next phase of growth, highlighting the important role of the intermediary channel, particularly private banks, in its continued expansion.

Read more: APACEMEAPineBridge InvestmentsNicolas KopitsisSergio RamirezBNY Mellon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Stake names new chief executive
BlackRock grows private credit business
Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp
Private credit boom sweeps Australia
ISPT appoints risk, legal chief
Koda Capital restructures Investment Strategy Group team
Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief
Nuveen appoints head of consultant relations, APAC
Co-heads take charge of FI&C at BNP Paribas APAC
Family offices maintain a steady course: Goldman Sachs

Editor's Choice

Stake names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
A former BlackRock executive will take the helm at Stake as the trading platform's co-founder Matt Leibowitz steps down from the post.

Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

ANDREW MCKEAN
On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest

KARREN VERGARA
While its affiliates delivered $41.9 million in performance fees, Pinnacle Investment Management said several detractors, such as a write down of OpenInvest, could dampen its half-year results.

Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About $124 million has been shaved off the value of Centuria's Office REIT.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.