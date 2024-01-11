PineBridge Investments names distribution head for APAC, EMEA

PineBridge Investments appointed a new head of intermediary distribution for APAC and EMEA, effective January 1.

Based in Singapore, Nicolas Kopitsis was appointed to oversee the asset manager's APAC and EMEA intermediary business strategy, distributing its investment products to private banks, family offices, retail banks, insurers, and distribution platforms, with a particular emphasis on the UK, Switzerland, and Asian markets.

PineBridge indicated that the appointment will help to consolidate its sales and marketing strategies, and client services across its private banking networks.

Kopitsis has spent over 20 years in intermediary roles across Europe and Asia; he's been with PineBridge since 2021, where he initially served as the head of wealth management for Asia.

Prior to joining PineBridge, Kopitsis was head of intermediary distribution, Asia ex-Japan, for BNY Mellon in Singapore, he was responsible for managing operations as well as the development and delivery of differentiated sales and product strategies for clients in the region.

"I am confident that, under Nicholas' leadership, we will further extend the reach of our high-quality solutions and provide exceptional value to both new and existing clients in this crucial segment across both the APAC and EMEA regions," said PineBridge chief revenue officer and head of global client group Sergio Ramirez.

Ramirez also noted that PineBridge, which has experienced a 50% increase in assets under management over the past five years to over US$150 billion, is focused on its next phase of growth, highlighting the important role of the intermediary channel, particularly private banks, in its continued expansion.