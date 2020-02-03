NEWS
Investment
PIMCO puts Aussie LIT on ice
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   12:35PM

The fixed income giant has pulled the brakes on its $1 billion listed investment trust, as the Treasury conducts a public consultation on stamping fees for LICs and LITs.

PIMCO announced plans to raise for the LIT in November last year, in what was to be a first for the company in Australia.

The vehicle would invest in global credit markets and income opportunities, it said at the time. Full details were to be available by early 2020.

However, last week, PIMCO informed stakeholders of its plans to put the LIT on ice.

"We have delayed our launch to allow the consultation period to run its course, after which we will confirm new timing...As above, and to allow for greater clarity in the market around this issue," a spokesperson for PIMCO Australia said.

PIMCO said it had not yet begun the raise for the vehicle.

"We believe the consultation is the appropriate forum for expressing views on this issue and will not be providing comments outside of this process until the Government provides greater clarity on this issue," PIMCO said adding that it has not yet made a decision on whether it will make a submission to the Treasury consultation for stamping fees.

The move comes days after Treasury's announcement last Tuesday of a public consultation into the exemption for LICs and LITs which were allowed to pay advisers and brokers a commission even after the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) reforms banned such payments on most investment products.

The consultation, which was announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, will consider the merits of this exemption granted to stock exchange-listed investment products.

"Public consultation will allow the government to make an informed decision on whether to retain, remove or modify the stamping fee exemption in order to ensure that the interests of investors are protected and capital markets remain efficient and globally competitive," Treasury said..

Financial Planning Association of Australia chief Dante De Gori said that FPA members currently receive about 8% of their revenue, on an average, from investment commissions.

This includes grandfathered commissions which are set to be phased out by January 1 next year.

De Gori said the FPA supports the removal of on-client directed fees in all financial advice services.

Link to something k5ULXiw1