PIMCO preps long-awaited LIT launch

In what will be more than two years after its launch was initially flagged, PIMCO's first local listed investment trust will begin trading on the ASX next month.

Plans for the LIT were first announced in November 2019, with the fixed income giant anticipating a March 2020 launch. Those plans were put on ice when Treasury announced a public consultation on stamping fees for LITs and LICs in January 2020 which ultimately saw them removed.

Now, the PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Trust (PMX) will list on the ASX on April 21, following a roadshow to promote the new vehicle.

The trust targets a distribution of 4.75% to 5.75% per annum, paid monthly. It will be managed by PIMCO managing director and group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, managing director and co-head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Rob Mead, managing director and portfolio manager, mortgage credit Alfred Murata. Other members of the portfolio management team are Adam Bowe, Giang Bui, and Jing Yang.

Mead said the business is pleased to be launching this unique offering to Australian investors at a time when the need for income is strong.

"PMX will represent PIMCO's best income-generating investment ideas, taking advantage of our dedicated investment specialists from around the world, and our depth and reach across global fixed income markets," Mead said.

PMX is seeking to raise $500 million, with the offer opening on March 29. It has already received a 'Highly Recommended' rating from Zenith.

"PIMCO has a long and successful history of managing listed trusts around the world. The flexibility of the listed structure provides us with greater opportunities to pursue high conviction positions to generate attractive income," Ivascyn said.

"We will continue to employ our long-standing "bend but don't break" approach, rigorously analysing and stress-testing potential opportunities that we believe can offer a resilient return profile under a broad range of economic scenarios."