NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

PIMCO preps long-awaited LIT launch

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:39PM

In what will be more than two years after its launch was initially flagged, PIMCO's first local listed investment trust will begin trading on the ASX next month.

Plans for the LIT were first announced in November 2019, with the fixed income giant anticipating a March 2020 launch. Those plans were put on ice when Treasury announced a public consultation on stamping fees for LITs and LICs in January 2020 which ultimately saw them removed.

Now, the PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Trust (PMX) will list on the ASX on April 21, following a roadshow to promote the new vehicle.

The trust targets a distribution of 4.75% to 5.75% per annum, paid monthly. It will be managed by PIMCO managing director and group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, managing director and co-head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Rob Mead, managing director and portfolio manager, mortgage credit Alfred Murata. Other members of the portfolio management team are Adam Bowe, Giang Bui, and Jing Yang.

Mead said the business is pleased to be launching this unique offering to Australian investors at a time when the need for income is strong.

"PMX will represent PIMCO's best income-generating investment ideas, taking advantage of our dedicated investment specialists from around the world, and our depth and reach across global fixed income markets," Mead said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

PMX is seeking to raise $500 million, with the offer opening on March 29. It has already received a 'Highly Recommended' rating from Zenith.

"PIMCO has a long and successful history of managing listed trusts around the world. The flexibility of the listed structure provides us with greater opportunities to pursue high conviction positions to generate attractive income," Ivascyn said.

"We will continue to employ our long-standing "bend but don't break" approach, rigorously analysing and stress-testing potential opportunities that we believe can offer a resilient return profile under a broad range of economic scenarios."

Read more: ASXPIMCO Global Income Opportunities TrustRob MeadDan IvascynAdam BoweAlfred MurataGiang BuiZenith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VGI, Regal need more time on deal
Leadership shuffle, redundancies at OpenMarkets
ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules
EQT chosen as RE for new property fund
Alpha females
Saxo Markets Australia rolls out new platform
Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
Resolution Capital to list active ETF
AGL rejects Cannon-Brookes, Brookfield bid
Bell Financial Group in AUSTRAC probe

Editor's Choice

Women in Super names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
We've only seen the start of consolidation in superannuation, with mergers to accelerate, according to a new survey from J.P. Morgan.

Vanguard hit with US class action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

CareSuper risk chief departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry superannuation fund is hunting a new chief risk officer after the incumbent took a role with AustralianSuper.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.