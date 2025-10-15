PIMCO expands active ETF offering with EARN

PIMCO has launched the PIMCO Short Term Active Yield Active ETF (EARN), offering an alternative to traditional cash and term deposits by combining capital preservation and liquidity in a short-duration, actively managed strategy.

EARN will invest in a portfolio of investment-grade bonds which is built for investors seeking a modest shift from traditional savings vehicles. It offers monthly income and daily liquidity without compromising on credit quality, PIMCO said.

It's PIMCO's fifth ETF in Australia after launching four active fixed income ETFs in February this year. The four offerings - PIMCO Global Bond Active ETF (PGBF), PIMCO Diversified Fixed Interest Active ETF (PDFI), PIMCO Global Credit Active ETF (PCRD), and PIMCO Australian Bond Active ETF (PAUS) - offer Australian investors institutional-grade access to global and domestic bond markets.

"EARN is designed to provide a compelling alternative to cash and money market funds - helping investors put their money to work while maintaining capital stability and liquidity," Sam Watkins, managing director and head of PIMCO Australia and New Zealand, said.

EARN is suitable for both retail and advised portfolios and is available on the Australian Securities Exchange.

PIMCO said EARN caters to the evolving needs of Australian investors amid falling cash rates and increasing demand for low-duration, actively managed fixed income strategies.

"It complements our existing suite of active fixed income ETFs and, as one of Australia's biggest fund managers, reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to investors here," Watkins added.

PIMCO hopes to fill a gap in the Australian ETF market by offering a local fixed interest strategy with a minimum of 50% AUD-denominated bonds, making it relevant for domestic investors.