NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
PIMCO a hit with Aussie instos
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   12:40PM

PIMCO has emerged as the manager that won the most institutional money in Australia for the year ending September, according to data from more than 5000 mandates compiled by Rainmaker Information.

The global manager raised $3.7 billion -- most of it in its international fixed interest strategies -- from Australian superannuation funds and investment managers in the 12 months to September 2019.

The number, which is the highest for any one fund manager with a shop in Australia and that reported data for the survey, continues PIMCO's winning streak in the local market.

It toppled IFM Investors as the manager raising the money in the June 2019 quarter.

Rival BlackRock raised the second-highest dollar amount in institutional mandates at $1.6 billion for the period.

The two investing giants have found different areas of focus; PIMCO got most of its insto inflows from its international fixed interest capabilities, while BlackRock's Australian fixed interest strategies won the most business for it.

In all, Aussie instos handed out about 330 mandates totaling $26 billion - giving PIMCO a 14% share and BlackRock a roughly 6% share of the market for new institutional money in the year.

Some boutiques were not far behind, with Bennelong's Aussie equities boutique Touchstone Asset Management raising $1.6 billion, Melbourne boutique Yarra Capital raising $790 million from instos in the period.

Also among the top 10 was Janus Henderson's Australian business which picked up about $600 million in its international equities and cash strategies, as it reversed out of Aussie equities and emerging markets equity.

Smaller funds such as Christian Super and Telstra Super were the most vigorous in awarding mandates during the year, reversing recent trends where larger funds like Hostplus and HESTA has dominated the list.

Read more: PIMCOBlackRockChristian SuperHESTAHostplusIFM InvestorsJanus HendersonLegg MasonTelstra SuperTouchstone Asset ManagementYarra Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock wakes up to climate change
China's growth to slow: PIMCO
HESTA names chief risk officer
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Super fund appoints deputy investments chief
Modest but meaningful growth on the horizon: Aviva
Industry fund general manager steps down
Active ETF review results imminent
Industry fund pushes for simpler super splitting
MySuper heat map lauds industry funds
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something VjvbkVuC