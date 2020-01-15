PIMCO a hit with Aussie instos

PIMCO has emerged as the manager that won the most institutional money in Australia for the year ending September, according to data from more than 5000 mandates compiled by Rainmaker Information.

The global manager raised $3.7 billion -- most of it in its international fixed interest strategies -- from Australian superannuation funds and investment managers in the 12 months to September 2019.

The number, which is the highest for any one fund manager with a shop in Australia and that reported data for the survey, continues PIMCO's winning streak in the local market.

It toppled IFM Investors as the manager raising the money in the June 2019 quarter.

Rival BlackRock raised the second-highest dollar amount in institutional mandates at $1.6 billion for the period.

The two investing giants have found different areas of focus; PIMCO got most of its insto inflows from its international fixed interest capabilities, while BlackRock's Australian fixed interest strategies won the most business for it.

In all, Aussie instos handed out about 330 mandates totaling $26 billion - giving PIMCO a 14% share and BlackRock a roughly 6% share of the market for new institutional money in the year.

Some boutiques were not far behind, with Bennelong's Aussie equities boutique Touchstone Asset Management raising $1.6 billion, Melbourne boutique Yarra Capital raising $790 million from instos in the period.

Also among the top 10 was Janus Henderson's Australian business which picked up about $600 million in its international equities and cash strategies, as it reversed out of Aussie equities and emerging markets equity.

Smaller funds such as Christian Super and Telstra Super were the most vigorous in awarding mandates during the year, reversing recent trends where larger funds like Hostplus and HESTA has dominated the list.