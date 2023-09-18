Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

PGIM Real Estate, Point Capital partner on property portfolio

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 18 SEP 2023   12:39PM

Via a new joint venture, PGIM Real Estate and Point Capital will develop a portfolio of residential properties for rent in Australia.

According to the firms, the joint venture, incorporating two of PGIM Real Estate's flagship Asia Pacific value-add and core-plus strategies, has committed substantial capital to construct the portfolio.

As part of the venture, two initial assets, located in Sydney and Brisbane, have been acquired.

The first seed asset is at 458 Wickham Street in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, while the second is located at 7 Macquarie Street in Parramatta, Sydney.

PGIM Real Estate said both sites are key employment, residential and entertainment hubs that are well located relative to public transport. Further, the real estate investor said the property designs will be the "first-of-their-kind residential-for-rent communities."

Each will comprise approximately 300 smaller-scale apartments, offering high levels of amenity and community but also affordability, PGIM Real Estate said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

According to the groups, the projects will use a modular building approach that provides a competitive advantage on cost and timing to the traditional building methodology.

The JV is also looking to pursue an additional two to three projects of comparable scale, with an initial target portfolio size ranging from 1250 to 1500 beds upon completion.

PGIM Real Estate is the US$210 billion real estate investment and financing business of PGIM while Point Capital is a real estate, private equity, and funds management business, focused on alternate real estate investments.

"PGIM Real Estate continues to be positive on the living sector in Australia, given strong demographic drivers and the need for high-quality but affordable accommodation," said PGIM Real Estate managing director and head of Australia Steve Bulloch.

"Our JV with Point Capital presents a very exciting opportunity as it will deliver much-needed rental stock into a significantly undersupplied residential rental market in Australia."

He added that the emerging institutional-grade residential-for-rent sector in Australia is at a very early stage of development.

"We have been very thoughtful about choosing the right access point which meets the needs of the market but is also financially viable for us. We are confident this partnership will help us achieve that," he said.

PGIM Real Estate has US$210 billion in gross assets under management and administration.

Read more: PGIM Real EstatePoint CapitalSteve Bulloch
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PGIM hires new Australia, NZ head for IRG
PGIM Real Estate adds to APAC team
PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC
PGIM invests in property VC fund

Editor's Choice

Financial planning veteran launches ideas exchange

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
TownsendCobain Private Wealth partner Tim Townsend has launched a forum-based initiative, WealthLeaders eXchange, targeting financial advisers involved in the investment decision-making process and with client assets of at least $200 million.

Australia sees modest uptick in HNWIs: Study

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:26PM
The number of Australian investors holding more than $1 million of investable assets increased by 10,000 in the past year to 635,000, according to Investment Trends' latest research.

CalPERS investment chief tenders resignation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:54AM
The chief investment officer of the largest pension fund in the US has resigned after just 18 months in the role.

The Wealth Designers in expansion mode

KARREN VERGARA
The Wealth Designers is expanding its footprint nationwide and internationally as it partners with a veteran financial adviser to mark its presence in Europe and the UK.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.