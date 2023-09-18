PGIM Real Estate, Point Capital partner on property portfolio

Via a new joint venture, PGIM Real Estate and Point Capital will develop a portfolio of residential properties for rent in Australia.

According to the firms, the joint venture, incorporating two of PGIM Real Estate's flagship Asia Pacific value-add and core-plus strategies, has committed substantial capital to construct the portfolio.

As part of the venture, two initial assets, located in Sydney and Brisbane, have been acquired.

The first seed asset is at 458 Wickham Street in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, while the second is located at 7 Macquarie Street in Parramatta, Sydney.

PGIM Real Estate said both sites are key employment, residential and entertainment hubs that are well located relative to public transport. Further, the real estate investor said the property designs will be the "first-of-their-kind residential-for-rent communities."

Each will comprise approximately 300 smaller-scale apartments, offering high levels of amenity and community but also affordability, PGIM Real Estate said.

According to the groups, the projects will use a modular building approach that provides a competitive advantage on cost and timing to the traditional building methodology.

The JV is also looking to pursue an additional two to three projects of comparable scale, with an initial target portfolio size ranging from 1250 to 1500 beds upon completion.

PGIM Real Estate is the US$210 billion real estate investment and financing business of PGIM while Point Capital is a real estate, private equity, and funds management business, focused on alternate real estate investments.

"PGIM Real Estate continues to be positive on the living sector in Australia, given strong demographic drivers and the need for high-quality but affordable accommodation," said PGIM Real Estate managing director and head of Australia Steve Bulloch.

"Our JV with Point Capital presents a very exciting opportunity as it will deliver much-needed rental stock into a significantly undersupplied residential rental market in Australia."

He added that the emerging institutional-grade residential-for-rent sector in Australia is at a very early stage of development.

"We have been very thoughtful about choosing the right access point which meets the needs of the market but is also financially viable for us. We are confident this partnership will help us achieve that," he said.

PGIM Real Estate has US$210 billion in gross assets under management and administration.