PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC

PGIM Real Estate has hired an ESG lead for the region from CBRE, effective immediately.

Julie Townsend has been appointed to the role, based in London and also responsible for Europe. She reports directly to global head of ESG and head of Americas Asset Management, Christina Hill.

She will work closely with PGIM Real Estate's local investment teams to implement and manage corporate and asset level ESG strategy as well as lead reporting and assessments.

Townsend spent the last 15 years at CBRE, most recently as head of environmental consultancy.

"At PGIM Real Estate, we understand doing the right thing for our people, the environment and our communities leads to better results for all our stakeholders. Given our global scale and footprint, we have immense potential to make a positive impact, and we are committed to helping address many of today's ESG challenges," Hill said.

"We are fortunate to have been able to attract a skilled and experienced ESG leader such as Julie, who will be a pivotal member of our growing team as we continue to accelerate our sustainability efforts in the years ahead."

The appointment follows PGIM Real Estate's commitment to achieving net zero operational carbon emissions across its global portfolio of managed properties by 2050.