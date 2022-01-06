NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 JAN 2022   12:35PM

PGIM Real Estate has hired an ESG lead for the region from CBRE, effective immediately.

Julie Townsend has been appointed to the role, based in London and also responsible for Europe. She reports directly to global head of ESG and head of Americas Asset Management, Christina Hill.

She will work closely with PGIM Real Estate's local investment teams to implement and manage corporate and asset level ESG strategy as well as lead reporting and assessments.

Townsend spent the last 15 years at CBRE, most recently as head of environmental consultancy.

"At PGIM Real Estate, we understand doing the right thing for our people, the environment and our communities leads to better results for all our stakeholders. Given our global scale and footprint, we have immense potential to make a positive impact, and we are committed to helping address many of today's ESG challenges," Hill said.

"We are fortunate to have been able to attract a skilled and experienced ESG leader such as Julie, who will be a pivotal member of our growing team as we continue to accelerate our sustainability efforts in the years ahead."

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

The appointment follows PGIM Real Estate's commitment to achieving net zero operational carbon emissions across its global portfolio of managed properties by 2050.

Read more: ESGPGIM Real EstateCBREJulie TownsendChristina Hill
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Plato readies new ESG strategies
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
Sunsuper ESG expert in new global role
Foreign investment in Australian commercial property hits record high
Charter Hall, GIC drop $335m on Canberra office building
3PD, Haven Green ink partnership
Robeco launches new sustainable index fund
Advisers optimistic for 2022: Research
New role for Ian Silk
WTW Australia names head of sustainable investment

Editor's Choice

Pandemic sees boom in voluntary super contributions

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Despite the financial hardships many have endured because of global lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, AMP has noted its super members have made more voluntary contributions than usual during the period.

QSuper bets on US recovery

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
QSuper, which will rebrand to Australian Retirement Trust upon its $230 billion merger with Sunsuper, has announced a series of investments in the US economic recovery.

PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
PGIM Real Estate has hired an ESG lead for the region from CBRE, effective immediately.

Future Super acquires Aon's super business

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Environmentally friendly super fund Future Super has acquired Aon's superannuation business, best known for its smartMonday brand.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.