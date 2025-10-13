Newspaper icon
PGIM appoints two real estate business stalwarts

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 13 OCT 2025   12:48PM

PGIM has named two executive leaders to oversee and manage its Australian real estate business.

Both based in Sydney, Sam Mellor has joined as head of real estate debt, Australia, while Stuart Carr will join in December as head of real estate equity, Australia.

The appointments follow the launch of PGIM's first dedicated Australian real estate debt strategy.

Mellor brings nearly 30 years of experience in the debt market and portfolio management across Europe and the Asia Pacific. He is overseeing PGIM's Australian real estate debt strategies and portfolio management team.

He was formerly head of Europe and Asia Pacific real estate credit for Barings Asset Management, a role where he was instrumental in establishing the firm's real estate credit business in Asia Pacific.

Before this, he held senior roles in banking and investment management across the UK and Europe, including at Chenavari Investment Managers and ABN AMRO Bank.

Meanwhile, Carr will oversee the equity transaction team and lead origination, investment execution and divestment activities across Australia. He brings over two decades of experience in Australian real estate development and transactions, most recently serving as head of investment strategy and origination at Dexus for more than a year.

He also held senior roles at Lendlease and has originated and executed more than $10 billion of transactions in Australia and the UK.

Mellor and Carr will report to PGIM Real Estate head of Australia Steve Bulloch.

Commenting, Bulloch said the Australian market remains of significant interest to the business, and the appointees will help strengthen capabilities in this area.

"Australia remains a strategic growth driver for PGIM's real estate business in the Asia Pacific. As we continue to invest throughout the region, the breadth and depth of Sam and Stuart's expertise will not only strengthen our Australian debt and equity capabilities, their significant experience, capital relationships, and leadership skills will also be invaluable to our broader business," Bulloch said.

"The Australian market is well-positioned with structural and cyclical drivers fuelling continued rental growth and relatively attractive asset pricing in many sectors.

"The shift across global credit markets from traditional bank lenders to alternative capital sources will continue to present compelling opportunities for institutional private lenders like PGIM. With the exciting opportunities ahead, Sam and Stuart will be instrumental in driving our next stage of growth."

