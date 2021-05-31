PEXA to IPO in June

Link Group has announced that digital property settlement platform PEXA will list on the ASX towards the end of June after fielding offers from private equity firms.

Link has signed an underwriting agreement for the initial public offering of PEXA, valuing the platform at $3.3 billion.

On listing, Link will receive a minimum cash payment of $50 million and will increase its stake in PEXA to 47% from 44%.

"This is an outstanding outcome for the shareholders of Link Group," Link Group chief executive Vivek Bhatia said.

Last week KKR (partnering with Domain) made an offer for PEXA, made up of $3 billion plus $126 million for cash on the balance sheet. The offer was open until 5pm on May 30.

Previously, Link rejected takeover proposals from private equity firms including a consortium comprising Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group as well as SS&C.

The proposals were for 100% of Link Group however (including its stake in PEXA) but the board thought the offers materially undervalued the business.

"In October 2020, the Link Group board considered the private equity consortium's bid for Link Group, including its interest in PEXA, significantly undervalued Link Group's business including the PEXA asset," Bhatia said.

"This has now been demonstrated through the book build undertaken on Friday valuing PEXA at $3.3 billion, representing an increase of approximately 70% on the consortium's implied valuation of PEXA at $1.95 billion."

In its December 2020 half-year results, Link reported PEXA's transaction volumes grew 28% to 1.53 million compared to the prior corresponding period.

PEXA made $99.3 million in revenue, up 27% year on year, which was due to the impact of the pandemic shifting conveyancing to the online platform.