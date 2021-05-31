NEWS
Investment

PEXA to IPO in June

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   12:04PM

Link Group has announced that digital property settlement platform PEXA will list on the ASX towards the end of June after fielding offers from private equity firms.

Link has signed an underwriting agreement for the initial public offering of PEXA, valuing the platform at $3.3 billion.

On listing, Link will receive a minimum cash payment of $50 million and will increase its stake in PEXA to 47% from 44%.

"This is an outstanding outcome for the shareholders of Link Group," Link Group chief executive Vivek Bhatia said.

Last week KKR (partnering with Domain) made an offer for PEXA, made up of $3 billion plus $126 million for cash on the balance sheet. The offer was open until 5pm on May 30.

Previously, Link rejected takeover proposals from private equity firms including a consortium comprising Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group as well as SS&C.

The proposals were for 100% of Link Group however (including its stake in PEXA) but the board thought the offers materially undervalued the business.

"In October 2020, the Link Group board considered the private equity consortium's bid for Link Group, including its interest in PEXA, significantly undervalued Link Group's business including the PEXA asset," Bhatia said.

"This has now been demonstrated through the book build undertaken on Friday valuing PEXA at $3.3 billion, representing an increase of approximately 70% on the consortium's implied valuation of PEXA at $1.95 billion."

In its December 2020 half-year results, Link reported PEXA's transaction volumes grew 28% to 1.53 million compared to the prior corresponding period.

PEXA made $99.3 million in revenue, up 27% year on year, which was due to the impact of the pandemic shifting conveyancing to the online platform.

Read more: PEXALink GroupASXVivek BhatiaCarlyle GroupKKRPacific Equity PartnersSS&C
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:00PM
UBS Asset Management Australia's head of wholesale client coverage has left the firm after nearly four years in the role.

Jobs to go at AMP Australia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
With the leadership of AMP Australia's new chief executive Scott Hartley, the business will undertake a restructure which is likely to cost jobs.

Vanguard appoints fund administrator

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Vanguard has appointed a fund administrator for its wholesale funds in Australia which hold an estimated $98.5 billion in assets.

ATO cracks down on crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on cryptocurrency investors to report capital gains and losses in their tax returns after fears investors may think they are tax-free.

