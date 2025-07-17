Newspaper icon
Perpetual wealth hires sustainability manager

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   2:26PM

Perpetual Wealth Management has recruited a manager to help support the business's responsible investment products and policies.

Rachel Phillips brings years of experience in sustainability practices, working most recently with JP Morgan Asset Management and KPMG in Hong Kong.

Now based in Sydney, Phillips will be embedding sustainability into product development, marketing initiatives, and client engagement strategies across Perpetual's wealth management business.

The firm said her arrival marks an exciting step forward in their commitment to responsible investment innovation and long-term value creation for clients, building on their existing responsible investment expertise.

Head of product and marketing Adam Balsamo said conversations about sustainability and responsible investing are becoming more prominent with the firm's clients, particularly around intergenerational wealth transfer.

"Ultimately people want to protect and grow their wealth, but people are also wanting to ensure their investments align with their values and beliefs," he said.

"Rachel brings a deep understanding of the sector at a global scale and reinforces our commitment to embedding it across all elements of our wealth business, and we are thrilled she has joined the business."

