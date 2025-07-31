Perpetual to launch fixed income active ETF

Perpetual is readying to launch an actively managed fixed income ETF in early August.

The Perpetual Diversified Income Active ETF (ASX: DIFF) will be an actively managed diversified portfolio of liquid, mainly investment-grade credit securities, with no investment minimum.

This will mark the first time Perpetual has made a credit and fixed income strategy available via an ASX-listed active ETF.

Perpetual said DIFF will invest in assets that are difficult to access directly, such as senior debt and subordinated bank debt.

"We believe DIFF sits in the fixed income sweet spot as rates fall and equities overheat," Perpetual said.

The fund will be managed by Perpetual head of credit and fixed income Vivek Prabhu, who was appointed to the role in June this year.

DIFF will be a unit class of the Perpetual Diversified Income Fund (DIF), a managed fund with more than $2.4 billion in funds under management.

Over a 20-year history, DIF has delivered a net return above core inflation in 16 financial years to 30 June 2025.

Over a three-year period DIF has delivered total returns of 6.75%, five-year total returns of 4.69%, and 10-year returns of 3.84%.

DIF has a minimum initial investment of $25,000 and a minimum additional investment of $2000.

Perpetual's credit and fixed income team comprises eight investment professionals managing more than $8 billion in funds under management.