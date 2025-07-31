Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Perpetual to launch fixed income active ETF

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 31 JUL 2025   12:25PM

Perpetual is readying to launch an actively managed fixed income ETF in early August.

The Perpetual Diversified Income Active ETF (ASX: DIFF) will be an actively managed diversified portfolio of liquid, mainly investment-grade credit securities, with no investment minimum.

This will mark the first time Perpetual has made a credit and fixed income strategy available via an ASX-listed active ETF.

Perpetual said DIFF will invest in assets that are difficult to access directly, such as senior debt and subordinated bank debt.

"We believe DIFF sits in the fixed income sweet spot as rates fall and equities overheat," Perpetual said.

The fund will be managed by Perpetual head of credit and fixed income Vivek Prabhu, who was appointed to the role in June this year.

DIFF will be a unit class of the Perpetual Diversified Income Fund (DIF), a managed fund with more than $2.4 billion in funds under management.

Over a 20-year history, DIF has delivered a net return above core inflation in 16 financial years to 30 June 2025.

Over a three-year period DIF has delivered total returns of 6.75%, five-year total returns of 4.69%, and 10-year returns of 3.84%.

DIF has a minimum initial investment of $25,000 and a minimum additional investment of $2000.

Perpetual's credit and fixed income team comprises eight investment professionals managing more than $8 billion in funds under management.

Read more: PerpetualVivek Prabhu
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical names head of equities
Perpetual promotes two to strengthen fixed income team
Benchmark-clinging passive investors risk meagre returns: Perpetual
Perpetual Wealth Management adds five senior advisers
Nearly $9bn leaves Perpetual
Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Perpetual delivers 'mixed' performance in Q2
Perpetual awards mandate to Equity Trustees
Perpetual takeover 'not in the best interests of shareholders'
Perpetual-KKR deal hits tax bill snag

Editor's Choice

CareSuper, MIESF schedule merger for October

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
CareSuper and Meat Employees' Industry Superannuation Fund (MIESF) will merge on October 1.

Perpetual to launch fixed income active ETF

ELIZA BAVIN
Perpetual is set to launch an actively managed fixed income ETF in August.

CALI launches review of Life Code

ELIZA BAVIN
CALI has appointed a former ASIC deputy chair to lead an independent review of the Life Insurance Code of Practice.

First Sentier establishes new home for affiliates

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
First Sentier Investors is introducing a new umbrella brand to house its various investment affiliates.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media