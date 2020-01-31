Perpetual to build US distribution

Perpetual is set to acquire a US investment firm managing $5.5 billion, and will establish a distribution arm in the US.

The ASX-listed asset manager will pay about $54 million to acquire Boston-based Trillium Asset Management.

Trillium has been around since 1982 and currently has about $5.5 billion in assets. It specialises in ESG. Perpetual will also distribute Trilium's strategies to teams down under.

At the same time, Perpetual will build a US distribution team.

"Perpetual is finalising the appointment of a highly experienced, proven candidate to head this new team to be announced in future weeks," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, it will extend its reach to key targets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and into Europe under the leadership of head of global distribution Adam Quaife, the company said.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said: "We are at a vital stage in the evolution of responsible investing. Investor demand, in part driven by the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, regulatory change and greater certainty about the positive correlation between ESG and long-term financial performance are all playing a role in the rapid growth of the sector."

"This partnership will enable us to better meet the evolving expectations of our clients, shareholders, employees and the broader community."