Perpetual to acquire Pendal

Perpetual will acquire 100% of Pendal, in a scheme of arrangement that's been unanimously endorsed by the latter's board.

Under the agreement, Pendal shareholders will receive one Perpetual share for every 7.5 Pendal shares plus $1.97 per share, to be funded by a new debt facility. This is an implied value of $6.54 per share and an increase of 30 cents per share when compared to Perpetual's first offer in April. It will be reduced by any final FY22 Pendal dividend.

The acquisition would be the combination of two iconic financial services firms to create Australia's pre-eminent global asset manager, the announcement reads. They would have combined assets under management of $201 billion and $1.4 billion in revenue. The Pendal brand will be retained, it said, sitting alongside Barrow Hanley and Trillium.

Current Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio will be chair of the combined group and Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams would lead it. Up to three Pendal directors would be invited to join the Perpetual board.

Perpetual said a newly appointed executive committee will be named in due course, all of whom would report to Adams.

Pendal's board has unanimously recommended its shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior bid.

"Pendal's board is pleased with the improved proposal received from Perpetual, which is the result of extensive engagement between our companies," Pendal chair Deborah Page said.

She added that the scheme is also supported by the firms' respective investment teams.

In a letter to shareholders, Page said: "We believe this is a compelling opportunity for shareholders and the business alike. The combination will deliver a significant increase in scale, boost our position in an increasingly competitive global market and bring strategic benefits in the dynamic sectors in which we operate, both domestically and internationally."

D'Aloisio said: "Our board and management see this as a defining acquisition that brings together two of Australia's oldest and most respected active asset management brands to create a diversified global asset management business of substantial scale."

"We believe the combination represents a strategically and financially compelling opportunity for both sets of shareholders, with our respective strategic ambitions realised significantly sooner than would otherwise occur."

The acquisition is expected to close later this year or early 2023.

Pendal's share price has risen on the back of the announcement, up about 7% at time of writing. However, Perpetual's share price has dropped, down more than 10% at 1pm today.