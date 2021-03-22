Perpetual's Garry Laurence starts boutique

Former Perpetual Investment global equities portfolio manager Garry Laurence has started a new boutique which is currently raising for its first fund.

Laurence spent 13 years at Perpetual and left in July last year, as Perpetual handed over the management of its global equities funds to US-based value manager Barrow Hanley after paying about $465 million to buy a 75% stake in the latter.

Laurence received an AFSL for his new boutique last month and is now raising for a "founder class" of units in his global equities strategy.

The boutique is called Profeta Investments, after an old family name that means "prophet" in Spanish.

The fund is slated for a broader launch to wholesale investors on May 1.

It will hold five-40 stocks, and allow ASX-listed companies, derivatives and up to 30% in short positions. But the fund doesn't plan to gear and will have a net exposure of between 50-100%.

"We will look for quality growing companies with strong balance sheets and buy when they are mispriced by the market," Laurence told Financial Standard, adding that owner-managed companies are a big focus for the strategy.

Three stocks he is interested in are: European frozen food company Nomad Foods, which is listed in the US, Alibaba which Laurence sees as a growing company trading at a discount, and NASDAQ, which he sees as a "high quality compounding business" with a strong free cashflow.

Laurence said the boutique doesn't have a distribution partner and is wholly owned by him and a few others. He is not joined by any other staff from Perpetual's investment team.