Perpetual reports positive first quarter

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 OCT 2025   11:57AM

Perpetual released its first quarter FY26 business update with chief executive Bernard Reilly saying he is pleased the business had experienced growth across the board.

"It was a positive quarter for the business, with each of our three business lines reporting growth in assets managed, assets under advice or administration, largely benefitting from continued growth in markets in which they operate," Reilly said.

"In our asset management business, equity markets globally delivered strong returns through the period and this, along with a moderation in net outflows relative to the last few quarters, led to a robust uplift in our assets under management."

Total AUM was $232 billion as at 30 September 2025, an increase of 2.3% from June 2025.

Reilly also made mention of the struggling J O Hambro business in the UK, which saw Perpetual appoint a new chief executive in September.

"Offshore, we appointed a new chief executive for J O Hambro, whose focus is on revitalising the business, and our US based boutique, Barrow Hanley, had a strong quarter of flows in its global equities capabilities," he said.

Barrow Hanley saw AUM rise 5.6% to $88.9 billion, driven by positive market movements and net inflows of $600 million.

J O Hambro saw AUM drop 2.8% to $35.2 billion due to negative currency movements. It also saw net outflows of $2.3 billion for the quarter.

Reilly said Perpetual was still progressing with the sale of its wealth management business, which, "despite the uncertainty" delivered growth in funds under advice (FUA) for the quarter.

Total FUA for the quarter was $21.9 billion, up 2% from the prior quarter, driven by positive market movements of $300 million and net flows of $100 million.

"Perpetual continues to pursue the sale of its wealth management business Perpetual will keep the market updated, in line with its continuous disclosure obligations," the group said.

Lastly, the corporate trust business saw total FUA grow to $1.29 trillion, up 1.2% on the June quarter.

Read more: PerpetualJ O HambroBarrow HanleyBernard Reilly
