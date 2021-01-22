Perpetual reports $2.7bn in net outflows

Perpetual's strategies saw $2.7 billion in net outflows in the December quarter, taking its total assets to $89.2 billion.

The outflows were primarily from the institutional channel at $2.6 billion, while about $700 million came out of the intermediary channel.

By asset class, $1.8 billion of the outflows were from cash and fixed interest, which Perpetual said was low margin. About $900 million in outflows was from equities.

The $89.2 billion in total assets includes Perpetual Asset Management Australia's $22.7 billion (down 2% in the quarter) and recently acquired Barrow Hanley's $66.5 billion.

"During 2020, investment markets went through significant volatility, and our investments capabilities across all asset classes have weathered this well, finishing the year strongly," Perpetual chief executive Rob Adams said.

"Over the last quarter we have seen a positive rotation to value stocks and our performance relative to benchmark has improved significantly across our Australian equity funds in particular."

Perpetual Private's funds under advice grew by 6% to $15.5 billion, including $200 million in inflows. Perpetual Corporate Trust's FUA grew 1% to $936.2 billion.

PPT said it now has 70 distribution professionals in key regions and has made recent appointments in the US.

In July 2020, Perpetual said it would pay $465 million (about 40% via an equity raise, 50% via a debt facility and about 10% via cash) to buy 75% interest in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss from BrightSphere Investment Group.

Post-acquisition, Perpetual's combined $92.3 billion would be 42% US equities, 11% global equities, 14% Australian equities, 27% cash and fixed income and 6% Trillium (ESG), it said at the time.