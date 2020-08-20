Perpetual profits plummet

Investment giant Perpetual has seen its net profit after tax fall 29% year on year, blaming an increase in outflows from its investments business as well as the challenging conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic for the decline.

Revenue for the full year also dropped, down 5% to $489.2 million, reflective of a lower level of funds under management (FUM).

Even still, the board has decided to still pay shareholders a final dividend of 50 cents per share, resulting in a fully franked total dividend for the year of $1.55. The dividend paid to shareholders at the same time last year was $1.25 per share.

Perpetual acquired ESG manager Trillium Asset Management in June earlier this year for $63.8 million, and is also set to acquire 75% of US-based value manager Barrow Hanley for $465 million, which the investment giant says will have a "material impact" on the group's revenue and expense profile over the next financial year. Trillium now represents 20% of Perpetual Investment's FUM.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said these acquisitions had further diversified the business to weather the COVID-19 storm.

"While our increasingly diversified business has provided some protection against extreme volatility seen in global investment markets, our overall FY20 financial results have been impacted due to COVID-19 effects and net outflows from Perpetual Investments," he said.

The 10% fall in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries compared to FY19 had a direct impact on the group's revenues generated by FUM in Perpetual Investments and funds under advice (FUA) in Perpetual Private, he said, with net outflows also leading to lower revenue for the year.

"Our diversified business model has provided some protection against market volatility, with Perpetual Corporate Trust in particular continuing its growth momentum and delivering record results this year," Adams said.

"Despite the challenging external conditions, we made strong progress in executing our strategy during the year with our acquisition of Trillium completed, the acquisition of Barrow Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss announced, and strong growth in adviser numbers plus the acquisition of Priority Life in Perpetual Private."

The firm's new operating model saved Perpetual somewhere between $18-$23 million, he said.

Perpetual Private recorded a profit before tax of $30.1 million, down 27% from the previous financial year.

Despite this, it was able to "materially grow its network of culturally aligned advisers", onboarding 20 new advisers with more than 150 high net worth clients.

Together with flows from Perpetual Private's existing client base, this helped to contribute to inflows of $600 million in the business.

The risk advisory business, Priority Life, is already "performing ahead of expectations", Adams said, and is beginning to deliver client referral benefits to Perpetual's private client team.

"With its strong brand, Perpetual Private is uniquely positioned to benefit from ongoing industry dislocation and to continue to accelerate its growth through the pursuit of culturally and strategically aligned inorganic opportunities," Adams said.

"Our new advisers are making a material contribution to the business and we expect that to strengthen in FY21 and beyond."

Perpetual Investments generated a profit before tax of $55.4 million, down 31% compared to the previous financial year.

Adams pointed to net outflows, lower performance fees, and market volatility for the decline.

"Notwithstanding the challenging external environment, our active investment approach positioned us well during this period of extreme market volatility, particularly in February and March when a number of our funds generated returns in excess of their benchmarks," he said.

These included Perpetual's multi-asset funds, several of its Australian equities strategies, as well as its Global Innovation Fund. Credit and fixed income strategies have recovered well since spreads widened in the third quarter, Adams said, with medium to long-term performance remaining strong.

Its corporate trust business reported a profit before tax of $55.2 million, up 16% from FY19, which underlines "the importance of our diversified business model" according to Adams.

"The strong results achieved by our debt market services and data and analytics solutions businesses was driven by growth in private balance sheet securitisation supporting our bank clients' access to the RBA's term funding facility, as well as continued growth in public market securitisation FUA from non-bank clients."

Its managed funds services business is now the trustee for more than 2500 trusts, he said.

Despite the challenging short-term environment, Adams maintains the medium to long-term outlook for Perpetual remains positive.

"Perpetual remains well capitalised with a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to navigate through the challenging environment," he said.

"Our strong brand is serving us well through these difficult times and we will remain focused on continuing to deliver on our strategic goals and disciplined execution in our pursuit of growth across our business lines."

Following the announcement, Perpetual's share price rose nearly 6%. However, it is now trading flat at $30.99.