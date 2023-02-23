Perpetual profits halve post-Pendal deal

Perpetual has reported a slump in its net profit after tax (NPAT), which now sits at $26.8 million for the six months through to December 31, down from $59.3 million the prior year.

It explained FY23 NPAT includes significant items relating to the transaction costs for the Pendal acquisition.

Perpetual chief and managing director Rob Adams said the first half financial performance was "solid" in the context of a challenging period for asset managers globally.

"The Group's underlying profit result for the period reflects the varying level of equity market exposure within our business divisions," he said.

"Underpinned by strong execution, our unique combination of businesses is providing earnings resilience and enabling investment in our growth programs."

Perpetual further reported operating revenue of $388.3 million, up 1% on the prior corresponding period and total assets under management (AUM) of $93.7 billion, up 4% on the prior half but the same as January.

Underlying profit after tax (UPAT) was also down to $67.0 million.

Perpetual said this was due to the decline in average equity markets and net fund outflows during the half impacting its asset management businesses, as well as an increased level of investment in growth areas across the business and inflationary pressures.

Diving deeper into the Pendal acquisition, Perpetual has drawn debt of $769 million, with undrawn facilities of $75 million.

At an analyst briefing, Adams said management was not a believer in a merger of equals - that there needs to be a party in control.

"There needs to be a really clear single narrative, quick decisions. The establishment of a single unified leadership team quickly - which we've done, for example, which would be much more difficult in a merger of equals scenario," they said.

"And a merger of equals was not something that we were attracted to."

One analyst noted that paying a 25 to 40% premium for control is a very significant amount of money.

They replied: "Ultimately it was the judgement of the board's that that was the only way that the businesses would come together."

Perpetual shareholders will receive a dividend of 90c per share.

At the time of writing, Perpetual's share price had dropped from $26.99 at market open to $25.91.