Perpetual Private hires from MLC, MetLife

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022   12:48PM

Perpetual Private has two new lead partners, including a former head of advice from MLC. It has also welcomed a national manager of trustee services.

Chemere Brown and Matthew Le Belenger have joined, with Brown overseeing Victoria while Le Belenger oversees the National Medical client segment.

Brown brings close to two decades' experience, most recently as head of advice at MLC Advice. She has also held role with NAB and is a former financial adviser. Brown commenced in the role July 11.

"Chemere is a great addition to our Private Clients team, which has continued to see strong growth over the past decade," managing partner of Private Clients Andrew Baker said.

"Her leadership capabilities and industry experience, together with her clear commitment to providing quality outcomes for clients, ensures our Private Clients team in Victoria, as well as the broader Perpetual Private business, will continue to strengthen."

Meanwhile, Le Belenger comes from MetLife where he was head of employee benefits sales, based in Dubai. He has previously spent more than a decade in banking across Westpac and BT.

"Matt has a successful track record over close to 20 years in banking and finance having worked across a number of business groups at Westpac, BT Financial Group and MetLife in Australia and in the Middle East including retail, private wealth, advice, group insurance, medical insurance and holistic advice," Baker said.

"Matt brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, and I have no doubt he will continue to help grow our medical segment."

Finally, Fotini Mastrogianni has been appointed national manager, trustee services within the Perpetual Private business.

It's a newly created role and sees Mastrogianni focus on Trusts, Estates and Lifestyle Assist clients.

She was previously a state managing partner for the business but has spent the last 12 months as a senior financial adviser with GWP Financial Services.

