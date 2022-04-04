Perpetual moves to acquire Pendal

Perpetual has made an offer to acquire Pendal for $6.23 a share.

Pendal confirmed it received the conditional, non-binding indicative proposal from Perpetual to acquire 100% of shares in Pendal by way of scheme of arrangement.

The proposal is for a consideration of one Perpetual share for every 7.5 Pendal shares plus $1.67 cash for each Pendal share.

Perpetual is currently in a trading halt, with the offer based on its closing share price of $34.23.

Based on the proposed scrip offer, Pendal shareholders would own approximately 48% of the merged entity.

The proposal, which amounts to $6.23 per Pendal share, represents a 0.3% premium on Pendal's VWAP for the 180 days to April 1 and a 35.4% premium on the VWAP for the 30 days prior to April 1.

Pendal has commenced an assessment of the offer, however it noted that the offer comes at what is possibly an opportune time for Perpetual - when global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty has materially impacted the trading values of global asset managers.

The board will consider this, along with the outlook for Perpetual and the proposed merged group, as it comes to a decision on the offer.

Pendal has appointed Macquarie Capital as its financial adviser and King & Wood Mallesons as its legal adviser as it mulls the offer.