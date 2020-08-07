NEWS
Investment
Perpetual launches two ESG funds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 7 AUG 2020   12:41PM

Perpetual Investments has launched two ESG global equities funds from Trillium for the Australia and New Zealand market.

The first, Trillium ESG Global Equity Fund hold 70-150 stocks, excluding fossil fuels and integrating ESG research. Perpetual has set the fees at 89bps per year (plus 15bps buy/sell spread).

The equivalent US retail fund has been running since 1999 and has US$579 million in total assets. It is managed by Jim Madden, Matthew Patsky and Patrick Wollenberg.

It has a strong performance track record.  It has beat the benchmark, MSCI ACWI on 10 (fund 9.20% p.a. vs index 9.16%), five year (by 2.1% p.a.), three year (by 2.43% p.a.) and year to date basis (by 2.52%, though absolute return this year is negative), as at June end.

The second Trillium fund that Perpetual is launching to the local market is the Trillium Global Sustainable Opportunities Fund that holds a concentrated, high-conviction portfolio of companies contributing to three sustainability themes (climate solutions, economic empowerment and healthy living) via their core portfolio.

This is priced at 0.99% per year. The strategy has been running since 2008 and has US $405 million in total assets. It is managed by Paul Hilton as the lead portfolio manager and two other portfolio managers.

"The interest in ESG globally has accelerated in recent times as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as locally with the extreme climate events recently experienced in Australia. There has also been strong interest in Trillium's ESG offering from institutional investors, asset consultants and private clients in the months since we announced our acquisition of Trillium," Perpetual global head of distribution Adam Quaife said.

"We are proud to now offer Australian and New Zealand investors access to Trillium's integrated ESG approach, which has the objective of providing investors with long-term capital growth through investment in global companies."

"This fits comfortably with Perpetual Investments' focus on fundamental research and analysis of quality, value and risk."

Perpetual acquired Trillium for $63.8 million in a transaction announced on January 31 and completed on June 30. Perpetual recently also acquired US based value manager Barrow Hanley for $465 million.

Barrow Hanley and Trillium will be 29% of the total operating revenue post acquisition, Perpetual said at the time. Perpetual is expecting to statutory net profit after tax of $82 million for FY20.

Read more: PerpetualTrilliumAdam Quaife
VIEW COMMENTS
