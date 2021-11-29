Perpetual launches active ETFs

Perpetual Asset Management Australia launched one active ETF and is gearing up to launch a second.

The Perpetual Ethical SRI Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX: GIVE) commenced trading on the ASX today.

GIVE is the first in what Perpetual says is a suite of Active ETFs it intends to launch.

Next in the pipeline is the Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX: IDEA).

"We have been looking forward to bringing active ETFs to market, providing contemporary investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients," Perpetual group executive Amanda Gillespie said.

"The launch of active ETFs is aligned with our strategy to invest in new capabilities and offer investors an additional channel (via the ASX) to access Perpetual's proven active management expertise."

Both the active ETFs are a unit class of their respective managed fund, utilising the same investment strategy of the applicable fund.

"As the ETF market continues to grow, we expect investors will increasingly look towards ETFs that offer the benefits of active management when constructing their portfolios," she added.

"PAMA's debut into the ETF space expands the choice for retail investors and their advisers when seeking exposures to a portfolio of actively managed Australian and global shares, backed by experienced and specialist investment teams."

GIVE has a responsible investment lens and focuses on quality shares of Australian ethical and socially responsible companies.

It is a unit class of the Perpetual Ethical SRI Fund, managed by portfolio manager Nathan Hughes.

The intention is to donate a portion of the performance fee from GIVE to charity, with the purpose of providing support and delivering positive impact to the community, Perpetual said.

IDEA will be a unit class of the Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund, which is focussed on disruption and innovation, managed by portfolio manager Thomas Rice.

"We are excited by both the Perpetual Ethical SRI Fund and the Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund's continued growth through the launch of GIVE today and IDEA in the near future," Gillespie added.

"The launch of these capabilities in an ASX quoted structure provides investors the ability to benefit from Perpetual's active management approach, underpinned by deep investment research and insights, and to gain access to key themes of responsible investing and global innovation."