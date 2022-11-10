Perpetual knocks back second takeover offer

Perpetual has rejected a second unsolicited takeover bid by the consortium led by Regal Partners.

Regal Partners and BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII subsidiary Morello Pte. provided an improved proposal to acquire 100% of Perpetual for $33 a share last night.

In doing so, the consortium requested a one-week due diligence period, expedited due to Perpetual's existing scheme of arrangement with Pendal Group.

Regal Partners said the improved proposal was rejected by the Perpetual board without discussion.

At the same time, Pendal said Perpetual has informed it of further attempts made by the consortium and other parties regarding a transaction and has sought a delay regarding the next steps of the scheme, namely the first court hearing this week. Pendal said it intends to proceed without delay.

"Pendal notes that while the scheme implementation deed permits Perpetual to engage with another proposal, it does not permit Perpetual to terminate or otherwise abandon the Scheme in order to pursue a proposal," Pendal said.

"For clarity, the deed does not preclude Perpetual responding to a proposal, but any resulting transaction can only be implemented in circumstances where the scheme is accommodated. Any speculation to the contrary is inaccurate and contrary to a certain and well-functioning market for corporate control."

Regal noted the statement from Pendal, saying the revised offer was structured to accommodate the Perpetual scheme.

"We are deeply disappointed by the decision of the Perpetual board to reject the improved proposal," Regal chief executive and managing director Brendan O'Connor said.

"We firmly believe the improved proposal creates significantly more value for Perpetual shareholders as compared to the Pendal transaction, requiring only limited engagement to progress the improved proposal so as to maximise the chance of delivering a superior outcome for Perpetual shareholders, clients and employees at limited cost to the Perpetual board and management's time."