Perpetual hires from AMP Capital

AMP Capital's head of sector multi-manager who left in July after nearly 25 years with the company has joined Perpetual.

Lydia Kav (nee Serafim) joined Perpetual Private as head of manager research this month.

Perpetual Private's multi-manager team is responsible for investment solutions implemented by Perpetual's advisers in client portfolios.

Its remit includes multi-asset and single asset multi-managers funds, implemented portfolios and managed fund model portfolios. The team also manages a $1 billion alternatives program which invests in unlisted and absolute return strategies.

Kav reports to Perpetual Private's head of investment research Kyle Lidbury.

She manages a team of five, including two portfolio managers and three analysts. Last month, Perpetual Private added Greg Kynoch to the team to lead Australian equities and wholesale advice offers. He crossed from Perpetual's advice business, after 10 years as a financial adviser.

Perpetual Private's investment research team employs 18 staff in total.

"We're thrilled to have someone of Lydia's tenure and calibre join us, with proven experience in managing high performing investment teams over her career," Lidbury said of Kav's appointment.

"This is a critical role for our business and Lydia is looking forward to supporting Perpetual Private in its next stage of growth and continuing to deliver for our clients."

At AMP Capital, Kav headed the eight-person multi-manager team and was the portfolio manager for some diversified fixed income funds.

Her departure followed AMP Capital's multi-manager chief investment officer Debbie Alliston's resignation in May. To fill Alliston's role, AMP Capital hired the chief investment officer of Equip and Catholic Super Anna Shelley.