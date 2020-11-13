Perpetual gets green light for acquisition

Perpetual has been given the green light for its acquisition of a US-based asset manager.

Perpetual announced in July it was seeking to acquire a 75% stake in $64 billion Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Barrow Hanley).

The remaining 25% interest is owned by Barrow Hanley's investment and management personnel.

Perpetual will pay around $465 million for the acquisition, funded via a $265 million equity raise (39.5% of the total cost), a new $284 million debt facility (nearly 50%) and cash (10.6%).

Perpetual said all substantive conditions precedent have been met for the acquisition to go ahead.

As a result Perpetual said it is bringing forward the acquisition date from 30 November 2020 to 18 November 2020.

Upon the successful completion, Perpetual said it will hold an investor briefing and more details will be advised on the announcement on the completion.

"Perpetual will hold an investor day on 9 December 2020 providing an opportunity to meet the Trillium and Barrow Hanley investment teams and hear more about our global distribution strategy," Perpetual said.

The acquisition is expected to more than triple Perpetual's funds under management from $28.4 billion to $92.3 billion.

Barrow Hanley is well known to Perpetual, as the latter already uses Barrow Hanley's expertise in its multi-manager portfolios offered to Perpetual Private clients.