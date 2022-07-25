Perpetual funds down amid market decline

Perpetual has reported its total assets under management (AUM) have slumped 8% to $90.4 billion in the June quarter.

Perpetual Asset Management Australia's AUM was down 16% to $21.3 billion and net outflows for the quarter were $1.9 billion. The asset manager said Australian net outflows were primarily due to the redemption of a $1.7 billion low margin cash enhanced mandate from an institutional client.

It was also stated that there were continued positive flows from the higher margin intermediary channel, delivering its strongest 12-month net flow result in seven years.

Perpetual Asset Management International's AUM fell 5% in the prior quarter to $69.2 billion. Net outflows totalled $2.1 billion but were partially offset by favourable foreign exchange movements which benefited AUM by $6.5 billion.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams acknowledged that the company's AUM had been impacted by a decline in markets.

However, Adams also touted Perpetual for delivering a solid quarter in what has been a tough market environment for asset managers.

Adam said: "Our investment teams deliver very strong relative investment performance, with all but two of our equity funds across Barrow Hanley and our Australian equities team in Perpetual Asset Management Australia outperforming their benchmarks over three years."

Of the Barrow Hanley and Australian equity strategies, 92% outperformed their benchmarks over three years, Perpetual said.

Albeit net flow results being described as 'disappointing', Adam's concluded that Perpetual continues to make excellent progress against its long-term strategy to invest in new products in Australia and internationally.

"In our asset management business, material new client wins this quarter, combined with a solid pipeline of new business opportunities across all key markets, positions us well to improve our net flow profile in FY23," he said.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Private's total funds under advice (FUA) was $17.4 billion, 7% lower than the $18.7 billion reported in March 2022. Although, Perpetual Private experienced a $0.3 billion increase in positive net flows during the quarter.

As previously reported by the Financial Standard Perpetual is currently in talks to acquire Pendal.

Its talks related to a potential acquisition remains confidential and Perpetual said that there was no certainty that discussions will lead to any future agreement.