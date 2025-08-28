Perpetual flags 'uncertainty' over wealth management sale

Perpetual took a slight hit in underlying profit after tax - down 1% to $204.1 million - flagging outflows in the asset management business and a softer performance in wealth management due to "uncertainty" surrounding its ownership.

Despite the uncertainty, Perpetual said the proposed sale of the business continues to progress.

The wealth management business saw a 5% drop in underlying profit before tax to $51.5 million, however funds under advice rose 9% to $21.5 billion thanks to net inflows from a new institutional client and an improvement in equity markets.

"We were pleased with the underlying performance of our wealth management business given the challenges it faced this year, largely attributable to the uncertainty surrounding its ownership," Perpetual managing director Bernard Reilly said.

"Despite this, the business achieved both an increase in revenue and funds under advice."

The group reported a statutory loss after tax of $58.2 million, factoring in non-cash impairments of goodwill and customer contracts of $134.6 million primarily related to the J O Hambro asset management boutique, as well as costs associated with the terminated KKR transaction.

"Following the decision to terminate the agreement for a scheme of arrangement with KKR in February 2025, Perpetual determined to continue internal separation of its three businesses in order to simplify its business, as well as pursue toe sale of its wealth management business," Perpetual said.

Commenting on the outlook for Perpetual, Reilly said: "Our strategy is about simplifying our business, delivering operational excellence and investing for growth so that Perpetual becomes a more focused, leaner and more efficient organisation, all while remaining client-centric and continuing to attract high quality people."

"In FY26 we will continue progressing the internal separation of our businesses, delivering on our simplification program, and undertaking measured investment in areas that will help deliver long-term growth. I remain confident in our strategic direction and focused on the opportunities ahead to unlock greater long-term value or out shareholders."