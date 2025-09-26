Perpetual dumps 23m Myer shares

Perpetual, one of Myer's largest shareholders, sold around 23 million shares after the retailer's poor results this week.

Myer's share price fell as much as 30% after announcing its full year results on Tuesday.

The embattled retailer reported a fall in net profit after tax of $36.8 million for the year, down 30% on last year.

On a statutory basis, the business reported a net loss of $211.2 million largely due to the acquisition of Premier Investments' Apparel Brands in January.

Following the results, Perpetual reduced its stake to 11.6% from 12.95%.

Wilson Asset Management and Dimensional Fund Advisors are also among Myer's largest shareholders.

Myer executive chair Olivia Wirth said the retailer was weighed down by a tough retail market in both Australia and New Zealand.

"In addition to being a transition year, during FY25 we faced challenging macroeconomic conditions and rising costs of doing business," Wirth said.

Wirth said despite the poor results, the group was seeing positive sales growth this financial year.

"We are making significant progress in executing our strategy for the Myer Group, building diversified omni-channel retail powerhouse to drive growth and deliver sustainable returns for shareholders," Wirth said.

"There is real momentum building across the business thanks to the energy, strong engagement and focus of dedicated team members in implementing important changes while achieving high customer satisfaction."

Myer said in the first half of FY26 it was working to reset the base to position the company for growth.

"The easing of interest rates has supported retail activity in some sectors. Whilst this has been mixed from a category perspective, womenswear and home categories have shown particular strength," Myer said.

"However, Australian consumers continue to exercise caution in discretionary spending and the retail environment in New Zealand remains subdued."