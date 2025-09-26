Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Perpetual dumps 23m Myer shares

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   12:02PM

Perpetual, one of Myer's largest shareholders, sold around 23 million shares after the retailer's poor results this week.

Myer's share price fell as much as 30% after announcing its full year results on Tuesday.

The embattled retailer reported a fall in net profit after tax of $36.8 million for the year, down 30% on last year.

On a statutory basis, the business reported a net loss of $211.2 million largely due to the acquisition of Premier Investments' Apparel Brands in January.

Following the results, Perpetual reduced its stake to 11.6% from 12.95%.

Wilson Asset Management and Dimensional Fund Advisors are also among Myer's largest shareholders.

Myer executive chair Olivia Wirth said the retailer was weighed down by a tough retail market in both Australia and New Zealand.

"In addition to being a transition year, during FY25 we faced challenging macroeconomic conditions and rising costs of doing business," Wirth said.

Wirth said despite the poor results, the group was seeing positive sales growth this financial year.

"We are making significant progress in executing our strategy for the Myer Group, building diversified omni-channel retail powerhouse to drive growth and deliver sustainable returns for shareholders," Wirth said.

"There is real momentum building across the business thanks to the energy, strong engagement and focus of dedicated team members in implementing important changes while achieving high customer satisfaction."

Myer said in the first half of FY26 it was working to reset the base to position the company for growth.

"The easing of interest rates has supported retail activity in some sectors. Whilst this has been mixed from a category perspective, womenswear and home categories have shown particular strength," Myer said.

"However, Australian consumers continue to exercise caution in discretionary spending and the retail environment in New Zealand remains subdued."

Read more: PerpetualMyer GroupOlivia WirthDimensional Fund AdvisorsPremier InvestmentsWilson Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New J O Hambro chief appointed amid Perpetual refresh
AMP, Perpetual, Ironbark shutter funds
Perpetual flags $153.7m impairment
WAM eyes Platinum LIC
Perpetual to launch fixed income active ETF
SMSFs' risk appetite to change under Division 296: Wilson
Super tax requires a 'holistic' review: ASA
Australian Ethical names head of equities
MP says Coalition will 'fight to the death' over $3m super tax
Perpetual promotes two to strengthen fixed income team

Editor's Choice

Equip Super appoints chief risk officer

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:38AM
Equip Super has announced a new chief risk officer.

FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
A key account manager at Magellan Financial Group is the 2025 FICAP RockStar.

ASIC permanently bans jailed adviser

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:16PM
ASIC has permanently banned a former financial adviser after he was convicted for defrauding family and friends out of $4.5 million.

AFCA temporarily reinstates UGC to address complaints

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   11:50AM
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has reinstated United Global Capital's (UGC) membership until 31 March 2026, to ensure consumers can lodge complaints regarding Shield and First Guardian Master Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media