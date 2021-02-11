NEWS
Executive Appointments
Perpetual bolsters distribution team
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 11 FEB 2021   12:31PM

Perpetual has made three key hires to its distribution team as part of a global strategy across its asset management divisions.

Ben Daly has been appointed director of institutional business for Perpetual Asset Management in Australia.

He joins from T. Rowe Price where he was vice president, institutional sales. Daly was formerly executive director at Goldman Sachs and earlier in has career worked at ClearBridge.

Nicole Aubrey has also been appointed senior manager national accounts for Australia, she previously held roles with HRL Morrison, Pendal Group and Investors Mutual.

Meanwhile, Rob Kenyon will become head of intermediary and business management for the Americas. Kenyon will be based in New York.

"Strengthening our distribution capability in Australia and overseas remains essential as we look to build on our existing presence and extend the reach of Trillium and Barrow Hanley," Perpetual global head of distribution Adam Quaife said.

"In addition, we are now seeing a rotation to recovery and an uptick in client search activity for our broad capabilities, so the team is now very well placed and well-resourced to further bring our strategies to market going forward."

He added that the Australian hires are part of Perpetual boosting its capabilities in key markets.

"As Perpetual continues to accelerate its global distribution strategy across different capabilities and geographic markets, these appointments in both Australia and the US, are key in helping us open up new markets and opportunities," Quaife said.

"With impressive track records and deep expertise across institutional and retail markets, it's great to have Ben, Nicole and Rob join our distribution team of now more than 70, to further extend our reach in Australia and globally over time."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
