NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Perpetual axes geared investment options
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 8 OCT 2020   12:12PM

A number of underperforming super options have been axed by Perpetual.

Perpetual has terminated its Geared High Growth option, Geared Australian Share option and its Capital Guarantee option for Perpetual Select Super members.

Members were notified that from 21 October 2020 these options would be terminated, with Perpetual ceasing accepting new members into the options as well as withdrawal and switch requests from 14 September 2020.

"After a comprehensive review, we've determined that it is in the best interests of members to ceased offering and terminate the above investments options as there has been a low level of interest from members in these types of investments," Perpetual told members.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"As we approach the termination date, to facilitate the termination process we may increase our cash allocation in the geared options above the maximum cash allocation set out in the investment guidelines in the PDS as we sell out of the underlying funds."

Members will be automatically switched into other options with similar asset allocations and investment objectives. However, the successor options for the geared funds do not use borrowing as part of their investment strategy.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Those in Geared High Growth will be switched to Perpetual's High Growth option, those in Geared Australian Share will go to Australian Share and those in the Capital Guarantee option will be switched to Perpetual's cash investment option.

In 2019, Rainmaker research showed geared super options enjoyed a bumper year of returns in excess of 50%.

However, Perpetual's Geared High Growth fund shows five-year returns of 6.8% per annum and one-year returns of -4.6% per annum as of 31 August 2020.

The Geared Australian Share fund had one-year returns of -32.2% and five-year returns of 0.82% as of the end of August.

The Capital Guarantee option had one-year returns of -0.39% and five-year returns of -0.11%.

Perpetual also recently terminated its MySuper option due to underperformance, with members transferred to CareSuper.

Read more: Geared Australian ShareGeared High GrowthCapital GuaranteeCareSuperMySuperPerpetual Select SuperRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual successor fund transfer to go ahead
MySuper funds redeem performance
MySuper products show resilience
Hume clarifies survival of the fittest in MySuper
NZ Super Fund posts positive result
Super funds lag on disclosure
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
Aussie small caps outperform
Industry fund reveals new mandates
Government declares record deficit, super reforms
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY  |   12:36PM
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Melbourne firm wins $1.1bn in mandates
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
Melbourne's MSC Group has been appointed to provide trustee and fund administration services to three Australian fund managers that are 50% owned by Oaktree Capital Management.
Ausbil drops fees on global equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:26PM
Ausbil Investment Management has dropped the fees on a global equities fund with a sustainability focus by about 30bps.
Ratings house launches
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:04PM
A local consulting firm has launched a research service aiming to offer quality insights into a variety of investment vehicles, particularly targeting the ratings gap in complex products.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
8
Exceptional Advisor® Webinar Series - Regime-based Asset Allocation Webinar 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
12
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Z1SkFOzx