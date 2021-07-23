NEWS
Investment

Perpetual AUM rises

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   11:51AM

Perpetual has recorded a $5 billion increase in total assets under management reaching $98.3 billion in its quarterly update.

International assets under management grew 2.8% to $73.6 billion, inclusive of Trillium and Barrow Hanley. It recorded net outflows of $2.4 billion, driven by clients in US equities and lower margin fixed income.

Perpetual's Australian AUM grew 4% to $24.7 billion which it said was driven by an improvement in net outflows and market movements.

So far, the two Trillium funds that launched in Australia in August 2020 have seen $173 million in flows.

"Our asset management teams across the globe have delivered strong performance for our clients over the financial year with Perpetual's Australian equities, credit & fixed income, multi-asset and global innovation capabilities all outperforming their respective benchmarks, and both Trillium and Barrow Hanley continuing to perform well," Perpetual chief executive Rob Adams said.

Perpetual Corporate Trust funds under administration dropped 2% to $922.8 billion.

"PCT continues to outperform expectations, winning new business from both existing and new clients in a dynamic market environment. PCT FUA fell marginally during the period due primarily to a drop in Bank RMBS issuance," Adams said.

Perpetual Private funds under advice increased 6% to $17 billion due to $0.3 billion in net flows and $0.7 billion from market movements.

"We expect that positive flow effect to continue next financial year as new clients continue to migrate to Perpetual. When combined with positive flows from our existing adviser base, it has been another strong quarter for Perpetual Private," Adams said.

