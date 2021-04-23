NEWS
Investment
Perpetual AUM climbs, hires in UK
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 APR 2021   11:48AM

Perpetual has recorded a $6 billion increase in total assets under management, reaching $95.3 billion and has made a raft of appointments to its ESG investment manager Trillium Asset Management.

International AUM grew 8% over the March quarter, inclusive of Trillium and Barrow Hanley to $71.6 billion and recorded net outflows of $892 million, which Perpetual noted was offset by $5.3 billion in asset growth.

Perpetual's Australian AUM grew 4% to $23.7 billion and recorded net outflows of $275 million, primarily from intermediary clients out of Australian equities.

The overall net outflows are an improvement on the previous quarter where Perpetual recorded $2.7 billion in outflows.

Perpetual chief executive Rob Adams was pleased with the momentum across all divisions and the reduced outflows in the Australian business.

"There has been some improvement to net outflows during the quarter and we have seen inflows into cash and fixed income strategies and our contemporary offerings including the Diversified Real Return Fund and the Global Innovation Share Fund," Adams said.

Perpetual Corporate Trust remained relatively flat with a 1% increase in funds under administration to $936.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Private's funds under advice increased 4% to $16.1 billion due to $0.2 billion in positive net flows and $0.5 billion from positive markets.

Adams announced three appointments based in Edinburgh for Trillium Asset Management to spearhead the launch of global ESG equity strategies.

Ian Warmerdam has joined as lead portfolio manager from Janus Henderson he spent 18 years and was most recently director, global equities.

He was previously an investment manager at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership and an analyst at Scottish Life.

Jamie Mariani has joined as a portfolio manager. He previously spent 11 years at Martin Currie as head of research, focused on global equities.

In addition, former Henderson Global Investors head of equities Graham Kitchen has been appointed as chair of the UK board.

He is currently a non-executive chair at Invesco Perpetual Select Trust and a non-executive director of PFP Group, Mercantile Investment Trust and AVI Global Trust.

"These important appointments bring together a team with some of the deepest experience in the region to support our growth plans for Trillium as we continue to be primed for the growing demand in Europe and around the global for quality, integrated ESG investment strategies," Adams said.

Trillium Asset ManagementRob AdamsBarrow Hanley
VIEW COMMENTS
