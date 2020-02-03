NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Perpetual appoints APAC lead
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   12:34PM

Perpetual has appointed a new managing director to lead its Asia Pacific operations.

Matt Allen has rejoined Perpetual in the newly-created Singapore-based role, and will be responsible for the firm's growth strategy.

He will focus on growing the Perpetual Corporate Trust and Perpetual Private businesses for Singapore, Asia Pacific and Australia.

Previously, Allen worked with Perpetual in its corporate trust and Singapore businesses, holding senior sales and relationship management roles from 2007 to 2017.

Following his tenure at Perpetual, Allen joined TMF Group as the Asia Pacific regional director of business development, where he led a team of more than 40 sales and client management professionals across 10 countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Australia.

He also covered sales responsibilities for the Korean, Taiwan, Vietnam and Philippines markets.

At TMF, he was responsible for the region's business development and client director activities, including private equity, real estate, capital markets, trusts, private wealth, corporate secretarial, accounting, tax, human resources and payroll.

Prior to his role at Perpetual, Allen was a lawyer and business development manager at National Lending Solutions.

Read more: PerpetualMatt AllenTMF Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Geared super funds hit jackpot
Frontier veteran joins Perpetual
Poor market conditions weigh on Perpetual, Pendal
First Sentier launches funds, picks new RE
Changes at helm for Perpetual
Perpetual profits dip, investments down 29%
Perpetual Investments leaks $1.1bn
Perpetual announces Fulbright scholar
Perpetual thinks outside value investing
Perpetual partners with Microsoft
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Gc3jW9Bu