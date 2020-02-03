Perpetual appoints APAC lead

Perpetual has appointed a new managing director to lead its Asia Pacific operations.

Matt Allen has rejoined Perpetual in the newly-created Singapore-based role, and will be responsible for the firm's growth strategy.

He will focus on growing the Perpetual Corporate Trust and Perpetual Private businesses for Singapore, Asia Pacific and Australia.

Previously, Allen worked with Perpetual in its corporate trust and Singapore businesses, holding senior sales and relationship management roles from 2007 to 2017.

Following his tenure at Perpetual, Allen joined TMF Group as the Asia Pacific regional director of business development, where he led a team of more than 40 sales and client management professionals across 10 countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Australia.

He also covered sales responsibilities for the Korean, Taiwan, Vietnam and Philippines markets.

At TMF, he was responsible for the region's business development and client director activities, including private equity, real estate, capital markets, trusts, private wealth, corporate secretarial, accounting, tax, human resources and payroll.

Prior to his role at Perpetual, Allen was a lawyer and business development manager at National Lending Solutions.