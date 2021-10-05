Perpetual acquires Laminar Capital

Perpetual has acquired Laminar Capital, a specialist debt markets and advisory business with funds under management and advice of $8 billion.

In addition to its debt markets and advisory business, Laminar has a specialist fixed income digital platform called Treasury Direct with $21 billion in assets under administration.

"In Laminar we've identified a fast-growing debt markets and advisory business with a compelling digital capability," Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said.

"A capability that provides us with a unique opportunity to accelerate Perpetual Corporate Trust's (PCT) position as a specialist fiduciary and digital solutions provider to the banking and financial services industry."

PCT group executive Richard McCarthy added that Laminar has established itself in the mid-markets sector, developing and delivering debt markets and digital solutions to key client segments since 2009.

"One of the innovative and attractive components of Laminar's business is its proprietary investment management platform, Treasury Direct which enables clients to manage multiple investment and debt portfolios on a single platform," McCarthy said.

"The combination of our two digital platforms, Perpetual Intelligence and Treasury Direct, will provide the ability to deliver a broader range of digital, treasury and debt markets solutions to our existing and future clients, while accelerating the build out of our digital product offering."

As a result of the acquisition of Laminar, PCT's data and analytics solutions business, which was previously part of PCT's Debt Markets Services business, will become a stand-alone division of PCT and will be known as Perpetual Digital.

Laminar founding principal and managing director Cameron Rae will continue with the business.

"We are excited to join Perpetual Corporate Trust's innovation journey. Perpetual's trusted heritage, strong client relationships and deep capabilities allow us to further deliver market leading and efficient solutions for our clients," he said.

"Together, we look forward to continuing to support our clients' strategies through the provision of service excellence and innovative digital solutions."