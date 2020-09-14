NEWS
Executive Appointments
Perks appoints new director
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   10:00AM

Wealth management firm Perks has appointed a new director to its private wealth division.

Nick Connelly has been promoted to the role, having been with Perks since 2008. He was appointed associate director last year.

"During his time at Perks, he has also played an integral part in the progression of the Investment Committee, which guides the firm's investment strategy across a breadth of asset classes. Nick's initiative helped to improve and develop the committee's structure and process, including the establishment of a dedicated in-house investment research team," the firm said.

"Having investment research in-house positions Perks as leaders in this field, as they are one of only a handful of privately-owned wealth advisers with these capabilities."

Perks Private Wealth director Simon Hele said the appointment further solidifies the division's leadership team.

"Perks has always been committed to building a well-resourced team of skilled individuals, which enables us to provide our clients with sophisticated, tailored advice," he said.

He said Perks Private Wealth has seen a strong demand for services following the Royal Commission as clients seek out advice from privately-owned firms.

"The uncertainty and challenges of this year have also highlighted the fundamental importance of our approach in providing strategic guidance to our clients and their businesses , to ensure they emerge stronger on the other side," Hele said.

He added: "Nick's client-centric approach, strong technical foundations in investment research and analysis and insights as a Director will be invaluable to the firm. He will play a key role in informing the investment decisions we make on behalf of our clients."

