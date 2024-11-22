Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Performance the best member retention tool: Mine Super

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 22 NOV 2024   12:07PM

Appearing on a panel discussion at the ASFA Conference on Thursday, Mine Super chief executive Vasyl Nair said superannuation funds should not prioritise glamourising offerings, but instead focus on simply improving performance.

Nair explained when he joined Mine Super eight years ago, the organisation was solely focused on marketing a particular fund by sending a sentimental message.

"There was a fund, which was heavily aligned from an industry perspective, and would lead with offering the message of 'We know you, therefore you [members] can stay with us or continue to support us'," Nair said.

However, the fund's return profile was not appropriate at that point in time, he said.

"Over the last four years... [with] better returns and a great return profile - what we found is that... it [the positive performance] is a significantly better message," Nair added.

He believes the strong performance resonates best with its members, as it demonstrates that it is "a good fund, that's why you should continue to support us, because we will support you too."

"At the end of the day, superannuation is all about delivering that member benefit... and their money back to the membership," Nair said.

"I think we significantly complicate what is essentially a single or fundamental problem to solve.

"I would suggest leading with the drivers of performance and delivery of net benefit, which significantly outweigh industry alignments based on what our fund has experienced over the past eight years."

Meanwhile, touching on member services, Nair said it remains complicated with new regulations around operation resilience, and noted members expectation have shifted significantly over the past decade.

"Operational resilience is the big thing that has been coming through the last 10 years, and with CPS 230 the regulators are now landing the plane in relation to the training standards around how we manage these pension funds," Nair said.

Historically, a fund only needs to demonstrate that a process is functional, but that has since changed; the new standards require a guaranteed process that will not fail.

Nair said this is a significant change from a super fund's perspective.

"This might sound reductive, but in this moment, member servicing is not everything; it's the only thing..." he added.

